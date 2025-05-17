https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/putin-invites-arab-league-leaders-to-take-part-in-1st-russian-arab-summit--kremlin-1122069835.html
Putin Invites Arab League Leaders to Take Part in 1st Russian-Arab Summit — Kremlin
Putin Invites Arab League Leaders to Take Part in 1st Russian-Arab Summit — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders and Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit scheduled for October 15, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
2025-05-17T07:19+0000
2025-05-17T07:19+0000
2025-05-17T07:19+0000
world
russia
arab league
league of arab states
vladimir putin
meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102938201_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef26fc0dcc2d6f44ea52ea6f286acfe.jpg
"We intend to develop constructive dialogue with the LAS in the future, as well as friendly relations with its members. In this regard, I would like to invite all state leaders of your union, as well as the League's Secretary General, to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit, which we are planning to hold on October 15," Russian president's telegram to the Arab League read. The Russian leader expressed hope that the meeting will facilitate further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states, will help to find ways of ensuring peace, security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa. On Saturday, the Arab League started its 34th Summit. President Putin noted that the summit is being held at difficult time amid escalation between Israel and Palestine. But under such circumstances the role of the League as a multilateral dialogue mechanism is becoming more crucial, the president emphasized. Russia, in is turn, supports collective political and diplomatic efforts of the Arab countries both within the League and other formats aimed at settlement of the existing tensions, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/arab-league-welcomes-results-of-inter-palestinian-talks-in-moscow--deputy-head-1117093982.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102938201_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ca4e85987032db12762d1d1e359c05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, russian-arab summit, leaders and secretary general of the league of arab states
russian president vladimir putin, russian-arab summit, leaders and secretary general of the league of arab states
Putin Invites Arab League Leaders to Take Part in 1st Russian-Arab Summit — Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders and Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit scheduled for October 15, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"We intend to develop constructive dialogue with the LAS in the future, as well as friendly relations with its members. In this regard, I would like to invite all state leaders of your union, as well as the League's Secretary General, to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit, which we are planning to hold on October 15," Russian president's telegram to the Arab League read.
The Russian leader expressed hope that the meeting will facilitate further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states, will help to find ways of ensuring peace, security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.
On Saturday, the Arab League
started its 34th Summit. President Putin noted that the summit is being held at difficult time amid escalation between Israel and Palestine. But under such circumstances the role of the League as a multilateral dialogue mechanism is becoming more crucial, the president emphasized.
Russia, in is turn, supports collective political and diplomatic efforts of the Arab countries both within the League and other formats aimed at settlement of the existing tensions, he added.