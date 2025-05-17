https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/putin-invites-arab-league-leaders-to-take-part-in-1st-russian-arab-summit--kremlin-1122069835.html

Putin Invites Arab League Leaders to Take Part in 1st Russian-Arab Summit — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders and Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit scheduled for October 15, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"We intend to develop constructive dialogue with the LAS in the future, as well as friendly relations with its members. In this regard, I would like to invite all state leaders of your union, as well as the League's Secretary General, to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit, which we are planning to hold on October 15," Russian president's telegram to the Arab League read. The Russian leader expressed hope that the meeting will facilitate further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states, will help to find ways of ensuring peace, security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa. On Saturday, the Arab League started its 34th Summit. President Putin noted that the summit is being held at difficult time amid escalation between Israel and Palestine. But under such circumstances the role of the League as a multilateral dialogue mechanism is becoming more crucial, the president emphasized. Russia, in is turn, supports collective political and diplomatic efforts of the Arab countries both within the League and other formats aimed at settlement of the existing tensions, he added.

