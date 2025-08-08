https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/putin-xi-hold-phone-call---report-1122576722.html

Xi Tells Putin China Ready to Promote Peace & Negotiations on Ukraine - Report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have held a telephone conversation, the Chinese Central Television reported.

The leaders held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Russian side, the broadcaster reported.Beijing welcomes maintaining the contacts between Russia and the United States, Xi told Putin, according to the report. "China welcomes Russia-US contacts, improving relations and advancing political settlement of Ukrainian crisis," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster.Commenting on the Ukrainian crisis, the president said that there is no simple solution to complex issues, adding that China will continue to promote peace and negotiations.The leaders also welcomed the high level of political mutual trust and cooperation between China and Russia, the broadcaster reported.

