Lavrov Conveyed Message From Putin to Xi Jinping

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a message from President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Lavrov conveyed friendly greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese leader. A number of issues of bilateral political contacts at the highest and high levels were discussed, including preparations for the visit of the Russian head of state to the People's Republic of China to participate in the SCO summit and celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan," the ministry said. The Russian side also touched on certain current topics on the international and regional agenda.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a message from President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Lavrov conveyed friendly greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese leader. A number of issues of bilateral political contacts at the highest and high levels were discussed, including preparations for the visit of the Russian head of state to the People's Republic of China
to participate in the SCO summit and celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan," the ministry said.
The Russian side also touched on certain current topics on the international and regional agenda.
"The Chinese Chairman welcomed the upcoming visit to China of the Russian leader, with whom he has a long-standing and good friendship. Xi Jinping highly assessed the state of bilateral relations and confirmed his focus on further expanding the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with the Russian Federation," the ministry added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Chinese capital of Beijing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
A meeting of the SCO foreign ministers is being held in Tianjin, China, on Tuesday. The Chinese president first held a meeting with all the ministers participating in the SCO meeting, and later met separately with the Russian delegation led by Lavrov.
Lavrov arrived in China on July 13 to take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council, which is scheduled to be held in Tianjin on Tuesday. On Sunday, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.