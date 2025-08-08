https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/report-on-india-pausing-defense-purchases-from-us-false-and-fabricated---mod-official--1122577687.html

Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official

Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official

Sputnik International

A report on India pausing defense purchases from the US is 'false & fabricated', a senior MoD official tells Sputnik.

2025-08-08T12:42+0000

2025-08-08T12:42+0000

2025-08-08T12:56+0000

world

india

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_fcfaef1e048d5bc547eec77e6dc76834.jpg

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,“ the official said. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing three Indian officials, that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/india-condemns-new-us-tariffs-as-unjust-vows-to-take-all-necessary-measures-in-response-1122563366.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, us