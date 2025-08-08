International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/report-on-india-pausing-defense-purchases-from-us-false-and-fabricated---mod-official--1122577687.html
Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official
Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official
Sputnik International
A report on India pausing defense purchases from the US is 'false & fabricated', a senior MoD official tells Sputnik.
2025-08-08T12:42+0000
2025-08-08T12:56+0000
world
india
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_fcfaef1e048d5bc547eec77e6dc76834.jpg
“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,“ the official said. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing three Indian officials, that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/india-condemns-new-us-tariffs-as-unjust-vows-to-take-all-necessary-measures-in-response-1122563366.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2370ebc3e07366f71f7426970aef101a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, us
india, us

Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official

12:42 GMT 08.08.2025 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 08.08.2025)
© US ArmyA 50-kilowatt-class laser mounted on a US Army Stryker vehicle , shown during a live-fire exercise at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Part of the U.S. Army’s Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or DE M-SHORAD.
A 50-kilowatt-class laser mounted on a US Army Stryker vehicle , shown during a live-fire exercise at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Part of the U.S. Army’s Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or DE M-SHORAD. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2025
© US Army
Subscribe
A report on India pausing defense purchases from the US is 'false & fabricated', a senior MoD official tells Sputnik.
“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,“ the official said.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing three Indian officials, that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft.
Indian flag flatters over the Secretariat Building, in New Delhi, India. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
Economy
India Condemns New US Tariffs as Unjust, Vows to Take 'All Necessary Measures' in Response
6 August, 15:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала