https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/report-on-india-pausing-defense-purchases-from-us-false-and-fabricated---mod-official--1122577687.html
Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official
Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official
Sputnik International
A report on India pausing defense purchases from the US is 'false & fabricated', a senior MoD official tells Sputnik.
2025-08-08T12:42+0000
2025-08-08T12:42+0000
2025-08-08T12:56+0000
world
india
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_fcfaef1e048d5bc547eec77e6dc76834.jpg
“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,“ the official said. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing three Indian officials, that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/india-condemns-new-us-tariffs-as-unjust-vows-to-take-all-necessary-measures-in-response-1122563366.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2370ebc3e07366f71f7426970aef101a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india, us
Report on India Pausing Defense Purchases From US 'False and Fabricated' - MoD Official
12:42 GMT 08.08.2025 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 08.08.2025)
A report on India pausing defense purchases from the US is 'false & fabricated', a senior MoD official tells Sputnik.
“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,“ the official said.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing three Indian officials, that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft.