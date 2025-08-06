https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/india-condemns-new-us-tariffs-as-unjust-vows-to-take-all-necessary-measures-in-response-1122563366.html
India Condemns New US Tariffs as Unjust, Vows to Take 'All Necessary Measures' in Response
India Condemns New US Tariffs as Unjust, Vows to Take 'All Necessary Measures' in Response
Sputnik International
India considers the US actions to impose new tariffs unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.
2025-08-06T15:46+0000
2025-08-06T15:46+0000
2025-08-06T15:47+0000
economy
donald trump
india
russia
russian oil shipments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122563206_0:177:3013:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_bef7524a4008fc2db138ecc6fe0e4973.jpg
"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," Jaiswal said in a statement.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% trade tariff on India in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil. In the order, Trump claims that his action addresses the ongoing national emergency resulting from Russia's actions in Ukraine, while indicating his readiness to modify the order if Russia or any affected country aligns "sufficiently" with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic issues.On Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi views the criticism from the United States and the European Union regarding Russian oil imports as unjustified and unwise. He emphasized that India will take steps to safeguard its interests and economic security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/global-south-defies-us-threats-over-friendship-with-russia-1122557127.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122563206_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e97e70b8bbf9a047f7022ec347d1380b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india, us tariffs, india us trade dispute, trump executive order, 25% tariff on india, india russian oil imports, us-india relations, india foreign ministry response, trade war, national interests, economic sanctions, us tariffs on india 2025, india russia oil trade, global trade tensions, import duty increase, washington new delhi diplomacy, trade conflict, international sanctions, foreign policy dispute, global oil market
india, us tariffs, india us trade dispute, trump executive order, 25% tariff on india, india russian oil imports, us-india relations, india foreign ministry response, trade war, national interests, economic sanctions, us tariffs on india 2025, india russia oil trade, global trade tensions, import duty increase, washington new delhi diplomacy, trade conflict, international sanctions, foreign policy dispute, global oil market
India Condemns New US Tariffs as Unjust, Vows to Take 'All Necessary Measures' in Response
15:46 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 06.08.2025)
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India considers the US actions to impose new tariffs unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.
"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," Jaiswal said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% trade tariff on India in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil.
"I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," Trump’s order reads. "Articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent."
In the order, Trump claims that his action addresses the ongoing national emergency resulting from Russia's actions in Ukraine, while indicating his readiness to modify the order if Russia or any affected country aligns "sufficiently" with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic issues.
According to the executive order, US officials may recommend imposing additional tariffs of 25% on any country if it is determined that the said country is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia.
The new tariff surcharge on imports from India will take effect in 21 days, raising the total levy on the country to 50%, according to the document.
The order further clarified that the US sees Russian oil as any crude oil or petroleum products that are extracted, refined, or exported from Russia, irrespective of the nationality of the entity involved in their production or sale.
Trump’s order comes less than a week after the United States levied a 25% tariff hike on India.
On Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi views the criticism from the United States and the European Union regarding Russian oil imports as unjustified and unwise
. He emphasized that India will take steps to safeguard its interests and economic security.