India Condemns New US Tariffs as Unjust, Vows to Take 'All Necessary Measures' in Response

India considers the US actions to impose new tariffs unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," Jaiswal said in a statement.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% trade tariff on India in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil. In the order, Trump claims that his action addresses the ongoing national emergency resulting from Russia's actions in Ukraine, while indicating his readiness to modify the order if Russia or any affected country aligns "sufficiently" with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic issues.On Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi views the criticism from the United States and the European Union regarding Russian oil imports as unjustified and unwise. He emphasized that India will take steps to safeguard its interests and economic security.

