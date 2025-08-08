https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/us-to-sign-bilateral-economic-agreements-with-armenia-azerbaijan---trump-1122574528.html
US to Sign Bilateral Economic Agreements With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Trump
The United will sign on Friday bilateral economic agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan to boost economic cooperation and fully unlock the potential of South Caucasus, US President Donald Trump said.
"The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
2025
US to Sign Bilateral Economic Agreements With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Trump
