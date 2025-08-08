International
The United will sign on Friday bilateral economic agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan to boost economic cooperation and fully unlock the potential of South Caucasus, US President Donald Trump said.
"The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
US to Sign Bilateral Economic Agreements With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Trump

05:07 GMT 08.08.2025
In this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, right, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan pose for a photo prior to their talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
In this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, right, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan pose for a photo prior to their talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2025
© AP Photo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United will sign on Friday bilateral economic agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan to boost economic cooperation and fully unlock the potential of South Caucasus, US President Donald Trump said.
"The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
