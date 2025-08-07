Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkiye Would Lose From US Zangezur Plan
The transfer of control over the Zangezur corridor to the US is a betrayal toward both Russia and Armenian people by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Yevgeny Mikhailov, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus Countries, tells Sputnik.
Armenia's Sovereignty Under Threat
“The Americans are now trying to take control of trade routes everywhere, including pushing into the South Caucasus—right on the doorstep of Russia and Iran,” Mikhailov says
Ceding territory to foreign powers could lead to a complete loss of Armenia's sovereignty and a further decline in living standards
Armenia is already losing sovereignty due to its unequal ties with the West, unlike its more balanced relationship with Russia
What Was in the Azerbaijan-Armenian Peace Plan?
The original Karabakh ceasefire agreement included all steps for resolving issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the opening of the Zangezur corridor
The key condition was that the corridor would be controlled by Russian border guards
Now Armenia is being fully subjugated by the West
Will Turkiye and Azerbaijan Benefit From the Plan?
The Zangezur corridor is meant to link Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave and further to Turkiye. But will they benefit from US control?
US involvement aims to gain full dominance over the region and to weaken both Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Mikhailov warns
That represents "a prolonged future threat" to the South Caucasus
"Pashinyan pursues purely personal goals in this matter. Increasingly, he resembles Zelensky, but on a smaller scale," Mikhailov says.