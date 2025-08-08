https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/vital-poll-shows-ukrainians-are-for-peace---putins-envoy-dmitriev-1122575101.html
'Vital' Poll Shows Ukrainians Are For Peace - Putin's Envoy Dmitriev
'Vital' Poll Shows Ukrainians Are For Peace - Putin's Envoy Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, ahead of the Russia-US summit, took note of a public opinion poll showing a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians who support peace through talks.
2025-08-08T07:06+0000
2025-08-08T07:06+0000
2025-08-08T07:06+0000
world
kirill dmitriev
donald trump
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_0:0:3319:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4d84397a9595f97dd5569e0861ef55.jpg
Dmitriev cited relevant sociological data from the American Gallup Institute, according to which 69% of Ukrainians (up from 20% in 2022) support the earliest possible achievement of peace through negotiations, rather than war. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday morning Moscow and Washington had begun work to prepare for the upcoming Russia-US summit. American media reported on Wednesday evening that Trump wanted to meet with Putin as early as next week. Putin's last meeting with a US leader took place in 2021 in Geneva, when the Russian president met with Joe Biden. Putin on Thursday named the UAE as one of the possible venues to meet with Trump.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cac459609b67ec543e3dd6d8125008e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian direct investment fund, kirill dmitriev, russia-us summit, ukrainians who support peace through talks
russian direct investment fund, kirill dmitriev, russia-us summit, ukrainians who support peace through talks
'Vital' Poll Shows Ukrainians Are For Peace - Putin's Envoy Dmitriev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, ahead of the Russia-US summit, took note of a public opinion poll showing a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians who support peace through talks.
Dmitriev cited relevant sociological data from the American Gallup Institute, according to which 69% of Ukrainians (up from 20% in 2022) support the earliest possible achievement of peace through negotiations, rather than war.
"An absolutely vital poll before the US-Russia summit: 69% of Ukrainians (up from 20% in 2022) support negotiated peace as soon as possible not war," he wrote on X.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday morning Moscow and Washington had begun work to prepare for the upcoming Russia-US summit
. American media reported on Wednesday evening that Trump wanted to meet with Putin as early as next week. Putin's last meeting with a US leader took place in 2021 in Geneva, when the Russian president met with Joe Biden.
Putin on Thursday named the UAE as one of the possible venues to meet with Trump.