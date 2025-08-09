https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/presidential-envoy-dmitriev-calls-alaska-perfect-stage-for-historic-russia-us-summit-1122583020.html

Alaska 'Perfect Stage' for Historic Russia-US Summit, Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Says

Kremlin aid Yury Ushakov earlier confirmed that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in Alska on August 15.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, called Alaska a "perfect stage" for a historic summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States.He also called for developing Arctic ties between Russia and the US.The Kremlin and the White House previously said Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15. Alaska's authorities told Sputnik that they did not know the exact location of the upcoming meeting.

