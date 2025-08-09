Alaska 'Perfect Stage' for Historic Russia-US Summit, Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Says
05:25 GMT 09.08.2025 (Updated: 05:49 GMT 09.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Becky BohrerIn this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
© AP Photo / Becky Bohrer
Subscribe
Kremlin aid Yury Ushakov earlier confirmed that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in Alska on August 15.
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, called Alaska a "perfect stage" for a historic summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States.
"Historic [Russia-US] summit in Alaska on August 15. Perfect stage: the U.S. and Russia are just 2.4 miles apart between the Diomedes islands, divided by the International Date Line (one is “Yesterday,” the other “Tomorrow”). Let us go from yesterday to tomorrow in peace," Dmitriev wrote on X.
He also called for developing Arctic ties between Russia and the US.
"President Trump announces a [US-Russian] summit with President Putin in Alaska. Born as Russian America—Orthodox roots, forts, fur trade—Alaska echoes those ties & makes the US an Arctic nation. Let’s [Russia and the US] partner on environment, infrastructure & energy in Arctic and beyond," Dmitriev stressed.
The Kremlin and the White House previously said Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15. Alaska's authorities told Sputnik that they did not know the exact location of the upcoming meeting.