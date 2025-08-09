https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/putin-trump-summit-to-take-place-in-alaska-on-aug-15-1122581051.html

Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on Aug 15

Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on Aug 15

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday that his meeting with Putin will take place in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed this information.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122580715_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b0130dce248841ec9bf65595406653.jpg

US Senator for Alaska Lisa Murkowski has expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in her state will help achieve peace in Ukraine.Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said his state was ready to host the Trump-Putin meeting."It’s fitting that discussions of global importance take place here. For centuries, Alaska has been a bridge between nations, and today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting," Dunleavy wrote on X.The exact venue of the upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump remains undisclosed, Dunleavy’s office told Sputnik, also saying that the Alaska governor has already discussed the meeting with White House staff.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov earlier told reporters that Moscow and Washington were going to be preparing for the meeting over the next few days, "this will apparently not be an easy process."Alaska police referred all questions about security at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the US Secret Service."Any questions related to this event or security should be sent to the US Secret Service," Alaska State Troopers Communications Director Austin McDaniel told Sputnik.The US Secret Service has not yet responded to RIA Novosti's request for comment.Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said his state is ready to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Alaska is a suitable location for the event because of its geography and history.Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday that he will meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed the information, saying that during the summit, the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has already discussed with the White House an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state, the governor's office told Sputnik. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after Alaska to take place on Russian territory, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters."If we look ahead, then, naturally, we should aim for the next meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to take place on Russian territory. The relevant invitation has already been handed to the US president," Ushakov said, commenting on the choice of Alaska as the venue for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States on August 15.Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a meeting in Alaska on August 15, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.Previously, US President Donald Trump announced that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska."The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

