https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/trump-and-putin-could-discuss-more-than-just-ukraine-in-alaska-1122585251.html

Trump and Putin Could Discuss More Than Just Ukraine in Alaska

Trump and Putin Could Discuss More Than Just Ukraine in Alaska

Sputnik International

The location of the Putin-Trump summit represents the “closest proximity” of the United States to Russia, argues Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army who is currently an international consultant.

2025-08-09T15:04+0000

2025-08-09T15:04+0000

2025-08-09T15:37+0000

analysis

russia

us

donald trump

vladimir putin

earl rasmussen

summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122585427_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f540f8ee79ee6a870f81dbe140d0e11c.jpg

“This makes it a very symbolic area. Furthermore, the Arctic is a key region for development, offering economic opportunities and presenting certain security considerations,” he tells Sputnik. “While the choice was surprising, considering the cultural and economic potential, Alaska may indeed be an appropriate place for this meeting.”While the Ukrainian conflict and “broader European security” are going to be discussed at the meeting, “a key area of focus is expected to be economic and trade development, along with its potential.”While there is potential for a breakthrough – in the Ukrainian conflict, in trade and in overall US-Russia relations – there are powers in Europe (Britain in particular) who could “disrupt any agreements,” Rasmussen warns.The fact that Putin and Trump are meeting in person is a positive development, and “the potential for Trump to visit Russia later also bodes well.”“Continuous dialogue, regardless of disagreements or resolutions, is positive, unlike the previous administration's approach of attempting to isolate Russia, which proved ineffective,” Rasmussen remarks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/trump-and-putin-could-lay-the-groundwork-for-end-of-ukrainian-conflict-in-alaska-1122584885.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Earl Rasmussen: Putin and Trump meeting in Alaska Sputnik International Earl Rasmussen: Putin and Trump meeting in Alask 2025-08-09T15:04+0000 true PT3M06S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin trump meeting, trump-putin alaska summit