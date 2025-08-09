https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/trump-and-putin-could-discuss-more-than-just-ukraine-in-alaska-1122585251.html
Trump and Putin Could Discuss More Than Just Ukraine in Alaska
Trump and Putin Could Discuss More Than Just Ukraine in Alaska
Sputnik International
The location of the Putin-Trump summit represents the “closest proximity” of the United States to Russia, argues Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army who is currently an international consultant.
2025-08-09T15:04+0000
2025-08-09T15:04+0000
2025-08-09T15:37+0000
analysis
russia
us
donald trump
vladimir putin
earl rasmussen
summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122585427_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f540f8ee79ee6a870f81dbe140d0e11c.jpg
“This makes it a very symbolic area. Furthermore, the Arctic is a key region for development, offering economic opportunities and presenting certain security considerations,” he tells Sputnik. “While the choice was surprising, considering the cultural and economic potential, Alaska may indeed be an appropriate place for this meeting.”While the Ukrainian conflict and “broader European security” are going to be discussed at the meeting, “a key area of focus is expected to be economic and trade development, along with its potential.”While there is potential for a breakthrough – in the Ukrainian conflict, in trade and in overall US-Russia relations – there are powers in Europe (Britain in particular) who could “disrupt any agreements,” Rasmussen warns.The fact that Putin and Trump are meeting in person is a positive development, and “the potential for Trump to visit Russia later also bodes well.”“Continuous dialogue, regardless of disagreements or resolutions, is positive, unlike the previous administration's approach of attempting to isolate Russia, which proved ineffective,” Rasmussen remarks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/trump-and-putin-could-lay-the-groundwork-for-end-of-ukrainian-conflict-in-alaska-1122584885.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122585427_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2f4c135a171d3b3b053c6770f45450.jpg
Earl Rasmussen: Putin and Trump meeting in Alaska
Sputnik International
Earl Rasmussen: Putin and Trump meeting in Alask
2025-08-09T15:04+0000
true
PT3M06S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin trump meeting, trump-putin alaska summit
putin trump meeting, trump-putin alaska summit
Trump and Putin Could Discuss More Than Just Ukraine in Alaska
15:04 GMT 09.08.2025 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 09.08.2025)
The location of the Putin-Trump summit represents the “closest proximity” of the United States to Russia, argues Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army who is currently an international consultant.
“This makes it a very symbolic area. Furthermore, the Arctic is a key region for development, offering economic opportunities and presenting certain security considerations,” he tells Sputnik. “While the choice was surprising, considering the cultural and economic potential, Alaska may indeed be an appropriate place for this meeting.”
While the Ukrainian conflict and “broader European security” are going to be discussed at the meeting, “a key area of focus is expected to be economic and trade development, along with its potential.”
“Russia possesses the longest Arctic coastline, which will be relevant in discussions. Canada also has significant Arctic exposure. Consequently, these factors will play a role from both security and economic perspectives, encompassing economic development and trade,” Rasmussen notes.
While there is potential for a breakthrough – in the Ukrainian conflict, in trade and in overall US-Russia relations – there are powers in Europe (Britain in particular) who could “disrupt any agreements,” Rasmussen warns.
The fact that Putin and Trump are meeting in person is a positive development, and “the potential for Trump to visit Russia later also bodes well.”
“Continuous dialogue, regardless of disagreements or resolutions, is positive, unlike the previous administration's approach of attempting to isolate Russia, which proved ineffective,” Rasmussen remarks.
“Facing major future economic challenges, especially for Europeans, and an ongoing global trade war, any positive developments from this meeting could be beneficial, not only for peace but also for economic and trade relations, and global security.”