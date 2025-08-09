https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/trump-and-putin-could-lay-the-groundwork-for-end-of-ukrainian-conflict-in-alaska-1122584885.html

Trump and Putin Could Lay the Groundwork for End of Ukrainian Conflict in Alaska

The upcoming Putin-Trump summit is going to be held in Alaska because it is a place with a “historical tie to both countries” and it is "out of the way’ enough to avoid inviting any third parties," says Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University in the US.

“To me, this is Putin and Trump saying, ‘ok, everyone, listen up: this is the REAL meeting and as such the only two REAL actors with REAL power will be there, namely Russia and the US’,” Prof. Crosston tells Sputnik.The choice of the summit’s location also highlights the recognition of Putin in the international arena, an acknowledgment of his “place on the world stage.”As for the potential outcome of the summit, Prof. Crosston argues that any “immediate and substantial diplomatic achievement” should not be expected.The Alaska summit will likely be the place where the groundwork for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is going to be laid out, so this is not just a formal ‘meet and greet’ event, he adds.

