https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/hundreds-of-protesters-supporting-banned-palestine-action-detained-in-london---reports-1122587142.html

Hundreds of Protesters Supporting Banned Palestine Action Detained in London - Reports

Hundreds of Protesters Supporting Banned Palestine Action Detained in London - Reports

Sputnik International

Dozens of people are being detained in London at a protest in support of banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-08-10T04:49+0000

2025-08-10T04:49+0000

2025-08-10T04:49+0000

world

london

united kingdom (uk)

metropolitan police

palestine

genocide

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

ethnic cleansing

hostages

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0a/1122587349_0:141:3072:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_9a328d29135fa3f3378846e8943cc70e.jpg

In July, the UK government added Palestine Action to its list of terrorist organizations. Membership in the movement or its support became a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The rally in London was part of a campaign by supporters of justice from the Defend Our Juries organization. The action was designed to attract a mass gathering in support of Palestine Action in an attempt to surpass the police and judicial system's capacity to effectively counter violations of the ban. Defend Our Juries aimed to gather at least 500 people in London, based on the fact that the capital's police have about 520 available cells. Previously, the police quickly released those detained at similar rallies on bail. The protesters began gathering in the square outside the parliament in the afternoon. At 1:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT), they took out markers and wrote a slogan saying "I am against genocide, I support Palestine Action" on their posters. Hundreds of police officers are present at the rally. At 1:00 p.m., they moved into the crowd and begin selectively grabbing the protesters holding placards mentioning the banned group. All those detained are being put into police cars and taken away. The crowd is chanting "shame, shame!" Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the parliament square around the entire perimeter. Later in the day, the Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of 466 individuals at the rally in London. Anyone with a pro-Palestine Action placard was arrested, according to CNN.Palestine Action was banned after activists broke into the UK's largest Royal Air Force (RAF) base, Brize Norton, in the county of Oxfordshire, damaged two Airbus Voyager refueling aircraft with crowbars and sprayed red paint on their turbines. According to their statement, the the action was motivated by the RAF's daily flights from Brize Norton to Akrotiri in Cyprus, which is involved in military operations in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/gaza-crisis-people-facing-critical-shortages-unrwa-warns-1122583390.html

london

united kingdom (uk)

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests, gaza protests, pro-palestinian protest, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes