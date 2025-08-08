International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/palestine-to-turn-to-intl-groups-as-israel-plans-to-take-full-control-over-gaza---reports-1122575493.html
Palestine to Turn to Int'l Groups as Israel Plans to Take Full Control Over Gaza - Reports
Palestine to Turn to Int'l Groups as Israel Plans to Take Full Control Over Gaza - Reports
Palestine will appeal to the UN Security Council and call for emergency meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday.
Palestine also calls on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Israel's plans, the news agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said that the Israeli security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City.
un security council, league of arab states, organisation of islamic cooperation, gaza
09:08 GMT 08.08.2025
© AP Photo / Moti MilrodIsraeli soldiers walk in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of an operation to round up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip and truck some to an undisclosed location.
Israeli soldiers walk in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of an operation to round up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip and truck some to an undisclosed location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2025
© AP Photo / Moti Milrod
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestine will appeal to the UN Security Council and call for emergency meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday.
Palestine also calls on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Israel's plans, the news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said that the Israeli security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City.
