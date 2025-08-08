https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/palestine-to-turn-to-intl-groups-as-israel-plans-to-take-full-control-over-gaza---reports-1122575493.html

Palestine to Turn to Int'l Groups as Israel Plans to Take Full Control Over Gaza - Reports

Palestine to Turn to Int'l Groups as Israel Plans to Take Full Control Over Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

Palestine will appeal to the UN Security Council and call for emergency meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday.

2025-08-08T09:08+0000

2025-08-08T09:08+0000

2025-08-08T09:08+0000

world

donald trump

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

palestine

league of arab states

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_17227765be6c344e1c181e66061e6082.jpg

Palestine also calls on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Israel's plans, the news agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said that the Israeli security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/israeli-cabinet-approves-plan-to-defeat-hamas-take-gaza-city---office-1122573918.html

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un security council, league of arab states, organisation of islamic cooperation, gaza