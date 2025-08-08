https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/palestine-to-turn-to-intl-groups-as-israel-plans-to-take-full-control-over-gaza---reports-1122575493.html
Palestine to Turn to Int'l Groups as Israel Plans to Take Full Control Over Gaza - Reports
Palestine will appeal to the UN Security Council and call for emergency meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday.
Palestine also calls on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Israel's plans, the news agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said that the Israeli security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestine will appeal to the UN Security Council and call for emergency meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday.
Palestine also calls on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Israel's plans, the news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli government
said that the Israeli security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to defeat Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the Israeli army is preparing to establish control over Gaza City.