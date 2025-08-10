https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/most-germans-dissatisfied-with-chancellor-government-after-100-days-in-power--poll-1122588550.html

Most Germans Dissatisfied With Chancellor, Government After 100 Days in Power – Poll

Most Germans Dissatisfied With Chancellor, Government After 100 Days in Power – Poll

Sputnik International

The majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the performance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his government nearly 100 days after assuming office, an INSA poll conducted for Bild newspaper showed.

2025-08-10T08:13+0000

2025-08-10T08:13+0000

2025-08-10T08:14+0000

world

germany

friedrich merz

olaf scholz

christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8adee9d6cd2366f5bb77d8f66424a292.jpg

The rate of dissatisfied with Chancellor Merz and the federal government rose to 60% only after 100 days in power and is twice as high as the proportion of 27% of satisfied. On June 6, approximately one month after the new government took office, the share of those satisfied reached 37% of respondents, while the share of those dissatisfied was 44%. The survey was conducted from August 7–8 among approximately 1,000 residents of Germany. The margin of error is not specified. Merz was elected chancellor on May 6, after the second round of voting in the German parliament. The new cabinet was formed on the same day. Germans voted in a snap federal election on February 23. The conservative Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc won the race with 28.6% of the vote, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with a record 20.8%. The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) came in third with 16.4% of the vote, the worst result in the party's history. The CDU/CSU formed a coalition government with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/alternative-for-germany-party-leader-brands-merz-paper-chancellor-1122418562.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, merz, opinion poll, merz's approval rating