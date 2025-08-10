https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/putin-and-trump-may-reconfigure-the-world-order-in-alaska-1122590042.html

Putin and Trump May 'Reconfigure the World Order' in Alaska

Donald Trump chose Alaska as the place to hold his meeting with Vladimir Putin for two reasons, argues Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends - International Institute for Global Analyses.

The negotiations will not focus on Ukraine alone but will likely also encompass “establishing a security architecture” that would both assuage Russia’s “existential concerns regarding the intentions of Brussels and London” and recognize the US’ interests in the continental Europe.He did note, however, that the two world leaders pursue different goals: whereas Trump wants to “maintain his primacy in the new polycentric international system,” Putin seeks to “define the new global order by bringing the countries of the Global South into the discussion and decision-making process.”

