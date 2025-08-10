International
Putin Briefs His Tajik Counterpart Rakhmon on Russia-US Contacts - Kremlin
Putin Briefs His Tajik Counterpart Rakhmon on Russia-US Contacts - Kremlin
Putin informed his Tajik counterpart about the main results of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said.
Putin informed his Tajik counterpart about the main results of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said. Rakhmon has voiced support for efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Putin Briefs His Tajik Counterpart Rakhmon on Russia-US Contacts - Kremlin

09:27 GMT 10.08.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon.
Putin informed his Tajik counterpart about the main results of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said.
Rakhmon has voiced support for efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
