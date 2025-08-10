https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/putin-briefs-his-tajik-counterpart-rakhmon-on-russia-us-contacts---kremlin-1122588902.html

Putin Briefs His Tajik Counterpart Rakhmon on Russia-US Contacts - Kremlin

Putin Briefs His Tajik Counterpart Rakhmon on Russia-US Contacts - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Putin informed his Tajik counterpart about the main results of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

2025-08-10T09:27+0000

2025-08-10T09:27+0000

2025-08-10T09:34+0000

world

russia

tajikistan

vladimir putin

emomali rakhmon

steve witkoff

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100859277_0:206:3080:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_b8ffa7ebea5f3c1a358e43ee2775ea19.jpg

Putin informed his Tajik counterpart about the main results of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said. Rakhmon has voiced support for efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/putin-holds-phone-call-with-brazils-president-to-discuss-ukraine-crisis---kremlin-1122585033.html

russia

tajikistan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, rakhmon, ukraine crisis