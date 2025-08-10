https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/russia--us-could-become-friends-again--errol-musk-1122586073.html

Russia & US Could Become Friends Again – Errol Musk

Russia & US Could Become Friends Again – Errol Musk

Sputnik International

Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told RIA Novosti that he believes that Russia and the United States can develop friendly relations again.

2025-08-10T04:18+0000

2025-08-10T04:18+0000

2025-08-10T04:18+0000

world

russia

us

us-russia relations

us-russia dialogue

us-russia relations

elon musk

sanctions

western sanctions

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0a/1122586153_0:60:3194:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d014ed4942eb9e10412ed2e07fcf38.jpg

"I would say so," Errol Musk said when asked if he thinks that people in Russia and the US would realize one day that they can be friends again.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/putin-trump-summit-to-take-place-in-alaska-on-aug-15-1122581051.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

errol musk, us-russia relations, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, musk in russia, musk loves russia