Russia & US Could Become Friends Again – Errol Musk
Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told RIA Novosti that he believes that Russia and the United States can develop friendly relations again.
"I would say so," Errol Musk said when asked if he thinks that people in Russia and the US would realize one day that they can be friends again.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told RIA Novosti that he believes that Russia and the United States can develop friendly relations again.
