Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov

Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to the Oreshnik missile systems, Russia possesses other advanced weaponry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said... 10.08.2025, Sputnik International

"There is Oreshnik. But there is more, and we have been wasting no time. I cannot name what I am not authorized to name. But it exists," Ryabkov said on the Rossiya 1 channel.Russia has many options in advanced weaponry at its disposal, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that "we never rule anything out for ourselves in advance."Ryabkov also made statements on lifting the moratorium on INF Treaty (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces):

