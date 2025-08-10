Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/us-systems-increasingly-deployed-in-regions-affecting-russias-security---sergei-ryabkov-1122589394.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to the Oreshnik missile systems, Russia possesses other advanced weaponry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said... 10.08.2025, Sputnik International
"There is Oreshnik. But there is more, and we have been wasting no time. I cannot name what I am not authorized to name. But it exists," Ryabkov said on the Rossiya 1 channel.Russia has many options in advanced weaponry at its disposal, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that "we never rule anything out for ourselves in advance."Ryabkov also made statements on lifting the moratorium on INF Treaty (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces):
Russia must use such methods to cool down the heated heads in NATO countries.
In today's realities, it is inappropriate to use the term "détente" in relations between Russia and the US.
What we need now is not détente, but political will to begin lowering the temperature in international relations.
Everything Moscow does in terms of weapons deployment is a reaction to the steps taken by the Americans and their allies.
Apart from the Oreshnik systems, Russia also has other advanced weapons.
The first signs of common sense are appearing in Russia-US relations, which were absent for several years before.
The risk of nuclear conflict in the world is not decreasing.
Russia sees the risk that after the expiration of the New START Treaty, nuclear arms control will be completely absent.