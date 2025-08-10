International
Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov
Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to the Oreshnik missile systems, Russia possesses other advanced weaponry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said...
world
sergei ryabkov
sergey ryabkov
americans
nato
moscow
russia
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
"There is Oreshnik. But there is more, and we have been wasting no time. I cannot name what I am not authorized to name. But it exists," Ryabkov said on the Rossiya 1 channel.Russia has many options in advanced weaponry at its disposal, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that "we never rule anything out for ourselves in advance."Ryabkov also made statements on lifting the moratorium on INF Treaty (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces):
sergei ryabkov, sergey ryabkov, americans, nato, moscow, russia, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
sergei ryabkov, sergey ryabkov, americans, nato, moscow, russia, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to the Oreshnik missile systems, Russia possesses other advanced weaponry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.
"There is Oreshnik. But there is more, and we have been wasting no time. I cannot name what I am not authorized to name. But it exists," Ryabkov said on the Rossiya 1 channel.
Russia has many options in advanced weaponry at its disposal, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that "we never rule anything out for ourselves in advance."
Ryabkov also made statements on lifting the moratorium on INF Treaty (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces):
Russia must use such methods to cool down the heated heads in NATO countries.
In today's realities, it is inappropriate to use the term "détente" in relations between Russia and the US.
What we need now is not détente, but political will to begin lowering the temperature in international relations.
Everything Moscow does in terms of weapons deployment is a reaction to the steps taken by the Americans and their allies.
Apart from the Oreshnik systems, Russia also has other advanced weapons.
The first signs of common sense are appearing in Russia-US relations, which were absent for several years before.
The risk of nuclear conflict in the world is not decreasing.
Russia sees the risk that after the expiration of the New START Treaty, nuclear arms control will be completely absent.
Putin Oreshnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
