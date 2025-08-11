https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/americans-get-russia-wrong--errol-musk-tells-lavrov-1122590711.html
Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov
Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting that people in the West have a false impression of Russia and that something needs to be done about it, he told Sputnik.
In June, Errol Musk attended a forum in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries. A lot of popular misperceptions about Russia in the US are a result of distorted media coverage, he opined.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting that people in the West have a false impression of Russia and that something needs to be done about it, he told Sputnik.
attended a forum in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries.
"I met with the foreign minister there [in Russia], and I said to him, you know, it's crazy that people have this wrong impression about Russia," Errol Musk said.
A lot of popular misperceptions about Russia in the US are a result of distorted media coverage, he opined.
"So people are given a false story, and you have to do something about it, you know, people are easily mislead, and that's the thing," Errol Musk said.