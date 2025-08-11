https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/americans-get-russia-wrong--errol-musk-tells-lavrov-1122590711.html

Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov

Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov

Sputnik International

Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting that people in the West have a false impression of Russia and that something needs to be done about it, he told Sputnik.

2025-08-11T04:54+0000

2025-08-11T04:54+0000

2025-08-11T04:54+0000

world

elon musk

sergey lavrov

russia

us-russia relations

anti-russian bias

anti-russian policy

anti-russian hysteria

anti-russian campaign

anti-russian propaganda

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0b/1122590865_0:335:3039:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_9cbed56e3df6084bc6dd82759f5a2ad8.jpg

In June, Errol Musk attended a forum in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries. A lot of popular misperceptions about Russia in the US are a result of distorted media coverage, he opined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/russia--us-could-become-friends-again--errol-musk-1122586073.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

errol musk, us-russia relations, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, musk in russia, musk loves russia, russophobia, russophobic, anti-russian bias