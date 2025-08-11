International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/americans-get-russia-wrong--errol-musk-tells-lavrov-1122590711.html
Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov
Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov
Sputnik International
Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting that people in the West have a false impression of Russia and that something needs to be done about it, he told Sputnik.
2025-08-11T04:54+0000
2025-08-11T04:54+0000
world
elon musk
sergey lavrov
russia
us-russia relations
anti-russian bias
anti-russian policy
anti-russian hysteria
anti-russian campaign
anti-russian propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0b/1122590865_0:335:3039:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_9cbed56e3df6084bc6dd82759f5a2ad8.jpg
In June, Errol Musk attended a forum in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries. A lot of popular misperceptions about Russia in the US are a result of distorted media coverage, he opined.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/russia--us-could-become-friends-again--errol-musk-1122586073.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0b/1122590865_308:0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e526daee86be8a093655cf55eb59058.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
errol musk, us-russia relations, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, musk in russia, musk loves russia, russophobia, russophobic, anti-russian bias
errol musk, us-russia relations, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, musk in russia, musk loves russia, russophobia, russophobic, anti-russian bias

Americans Get Russia Wrong – Errol Musk Tells Lavrov

04:54 GMT 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankErrol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk
Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting that people in the West have a false impression of Russia and that something needs to be done about it, he told Sputnik.
In June, Errol Musk attended a forum in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries.
"I met with the foreign minister there [in Russia], and I said to him, you know, it's crazy that people have this wrong impression about Russia," Errol Musk said.
A lot of popular misperceptions about Russia in the US are a result of distorted media coverage, he opined.
"So people are given a false story, and you have to do something about it, you know, people are easily mislead, and that's the thing," Errol Musk said.
Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2025
World
Russia & US Could Become Friends Again – Errol Musk
Yesterday, 04:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала