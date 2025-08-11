International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/armenian-court-of-appeal-rules-detention-of-businessman-karapetyan-unlawful-1122594327.html
Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful
Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful
Sputnik International
he Armenian Court of Appeal ruled that the detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was unlawful, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Monday.
2025-08-11T14:12+0000
2025-08-11T14:21+0000
world
armenia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/10/1122447105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_fa099fce11bfe1def92705b81791071a.jpg
"The Court of Appeal found that Samvel Karapetyan's detention on June 18 was unlawful, as a result of which Karapetyan was unlawfully detained for about 9 hours or more," his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said in a statement on social media.Earlier this year, Karapetyan, Armenian businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government.On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/10/1122447105_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25cb60dd218b6d951c30982590589598.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
karapetyan, armenia, court rules karapetyan's arrest unlawful
karapetyan, armenia, court rules karapetyan's arrest unlawful

Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful

14:12 GMT 11.08.2025 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 11.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankRally in support for Samvel Karapetyan
Rally in support for Samvel Karapetyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Court of Appeal ruled that the detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was unlawful, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Monday.
"The Court of Appeal found that Samvel Karapetyan's detention on June 18 was unlawful, as a result of which Karapetyan was unlawfully detained for about 9 hours or more," his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said in a statement on social media.
Earlier this year, Karapetyan, Armenian businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government.
On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds a ceremony of consecration of the Holy Myrrh. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
Analysis
From Karapetyan to Karekin II: Pashinyan ‘Erasing Symbols’ of Armenian Identity at the West’s Behest
31 July, 15:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала