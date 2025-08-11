https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/armenian-court-of-appeal-rules-detention-of-businessman-karapetyan-unlawful-1122594327.html
Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful
Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful
Sputnik International
he Armenian Court of Appeal ruled that the detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was unlawful, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Monday.
2025-08-11T14:12+0000
2025-08-11T14:12+0000
2025-08-11T14:21+0000
world
armenia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/10/1122447105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_fa099fce11bfe1def92705b81791071a.jpg
"The Court of Appeal found that Samvel Karapetyan's detention on June 18 was unlawful, as a result of which Karapetyan was unlawfully detained for about 9 hours or more," his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said in a statement on social media.Earlier this year, Karapetyan, Armenian businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government.On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/10/1122447105_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25cb60dd218b6d951c30982590589598.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
karapetyan, armenia, court rules karapetyan's arrest unlawful
karapetyan, armenia, court rules karapetyan's arrest unlawful
Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful
14:12 GMT 11.08.2025 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 11.08.2025)
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Court of Appeal ruled that the detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was unlawful, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Monday.
"The Court of Appeal found that Samvel Karapetyan's detention on June 18 was unlawful, as a result of which Karapetyan was unlawfully detained for about 9 hours or more," his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said in a statement on social media.
Earlier this year, Karapetyan, Armenian businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government.
On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.