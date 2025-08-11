https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/armenian-court-of-appeal-rules-detention-of-businessman-karapetyan-unlawful-1122594327.html

Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful

Armenian Court of Appeal Rules Detention of Businessman Karapetyan Unlawful

he Armenian Court of Appeal ruled that the detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was unlawful, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Monday.

"The Court of Appeal found that Samvel Karapetyan's detention on June 18 was unlawful, as a result of which Karapetyan was unlawfully detained for about 9 hours or more," his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said in a statement on social media.Earlier this year, Karapetyan, Armenian businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government.On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.

