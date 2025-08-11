https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/brics-strengthens-itself-ahead-of-putin-trump-summit-1122595283.html

BRICS Strengthens Itself Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Vladimir Putin’s decision to inform Global South leaders about the results of his meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff highlights BRICS’ role, says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

BRICS has become “the main forum for ensuring the voice of the Global Majority in international affairs,” that helps safeguard the economic development of the Global South, Dr. Chenoy explains.In response to the US pressure, BRICS, which is “the main forum for maintaining multipolarity,” has no choice but to strengthen itself.BRICS members understand Russia’s “position” in the Ukrainian conflict: they “agree that Ukraine should be a neutral country” and advocate for lasting peace rather than “just a pause where the collective West again tries to destroy Russia in a proxy war.”

