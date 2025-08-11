International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/brics-strengthens-itself-ahead-of-putin-trump-summit-1122595283.html
BRICS Strengthens Itself Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
BRICS Strengthens Itself Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin’s decision to inform Global South leaders about the results of his meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff highlights BRICS’ role, says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
2025-08-11T17:25+0000
2025-08-11T17:25+0000
analysis
russia
brics
vladimir putin
donald trump
summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405261_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_6847628b1be1551a2c3f9dc05b242d8a.jpg
BRICS has become “the main forum for ensuring the voice of the Global Majority in international affairs,” that helps safeguard the economic development of the Global South, Dr. Chenoy explains.In response to the US pressure, BRICS, which is “the main forum for maintaining multipolarity,” has no choice but to strengthen itself.BRICS members understand Russia’s “position” in the Ukrainian conflict: they “agree that Ukraine should be a neutral country” and advocate for lasting peace rather than “just a pause where the collective West again tries to destroy Russia in a proxy war.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/global-south-strikes-back-us-tariff-threats-transforming-brics-into-full-fledged-economic-alliance-1122572722.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405261_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbef89abe940b5e9433a6dd44529297.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics role, brics multipolar world, brics global south
brics role, brics multipolar world, brics global south

BRICS Strengthens Itself Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

17:25 GMT 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankXVII Summit BRICS
XVII Summit BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin’s decision to inform Global South leaders about the results of his meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff highlights BRICS’ role, says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
BRICS has become “the main forum for ensuring the voice of the Global Majority in international affairs,” that helps safeguard the economic development of the Global South, Dr. Chenoy explains.
In response to the US pressure, BRICS, which is “the main forum for maintaining multipolarity,” has no choice but to strengthen itself.
BRICS members understand Russia’s “position” in the Ukrainian conflict: they “agree that Ukraine should be a neutral country” and advocate for lasting peace rather than “just a pause where the collective West again tries to destroy Russia in a proxy war.”
From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
Analysis
Global South Strikes Back: US Tariff Threats Transforming BRICS INTO Full-Fledged Economic Alliance
7 August, 17:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала