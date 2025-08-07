https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/global-south-strikes-back-us-tariff-threats-transforming-brics-into-full-fledged-economic-alliance-1122572722.html

Global South Strikes Back: US Tariff Threats Transforming BRICS INTO Full-Fledged Economic Alliance

Global South Strikes Back: US Tariff Threats Transforming BRICS INTO Full-Fledged Economic Alliance

Sputnik International

President Lula has announced plans to brainstorm a joint response to US trade restrictions with Brazil’s BRICS partners.Here’s why that’s very bad news for Washington.

Lula’s strategy “underscores” BRICS’ “increasing cohesion & political assertiveness on the global stage,” signaling readiness “to actively resist unilateral pressure” & advance “a more multipolar international order,” says Hong Kong-based political and financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.Retaliation to US pressure may include:Dollar in Danger?These and other measures could “significantly undermine the dollar’s global dominance,” Giuliano says, eroding the geopolitical leverage Washington has long held from its financial primacy and its money’s status as the de facto reserve currency of the world.From Economic Partners to AlliesUS' Fatal Fiscal MistakePutting countries like Brazil, South Africa & India “in the firing line” of new tariffs in spite of cordial relations with Washington seems short-sighted, but signals just how “rattled” the US is by BRICS’ growing influence, says researcher Ashraf Patel.US Reaping What It Sowed

