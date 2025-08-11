International
Israeli Strike Kills Five Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza - Reports
Israeli Strike Kills Five Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza - Reports
Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported the death of four of its employees, including reporter Anas Al-Sharif, as a result of an Israeli attack on a journalists' tent near a hospital in Gaza City.
2025-08-11T05:08+0000
2025-08-11T05:08+0000
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces claimed a strike on Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, whom they accused of working for the Palestinian movement Hamas. In late July, Al Jazeera rejected Israel's accusations that its journalists, including Anas Al-Sharif, were working for Hamas, calling it a campaign to justify the killings of these people.The IDF published a link to documents allegedly confirming Al-Sharif's involvement with Hamas.

Israeli Strike Kills Five Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza - Reports

05:08 GMT 11.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported the death of five of its employees, including reporter Anas Al-Sharif, as a result of an Israeli attack on a journalists' tent near a hospital in Gaza City.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces claimed a strike on Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, whom they accused of working for the Palestinian movement Hamas.

"Five Al Jazeera staff, including reporter Anas Al Sharif, were killed in an Israeli attack on a tent for journalists outside the main gate of Gaza's al-Shifa hospital," the channel said on X.

In late July, Al Jazeera rejected Israel's accusations that its journalists, including Anas Al-Sharif, were working for Hamas, calling it a campaign to justify the killings of these people.

"A short while ago, in Gaza City, the IDF struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network. Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF said on Telegram.

The IDF published a link to documents allegedly confirming Al-Sharif's involvement with Hamas.
