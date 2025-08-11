https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/israeli-strike-kills-five-al-jazeera-journalists-in-gaza---reports-1122591662.html

Israeli Strike Kills Five Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza - Reports

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported the death of four of its employees, including reporter Anas Al-Sharif, as a result of an Israeli attack on a journalists' tent near a hospital in Gaza City.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces claimed a strike on Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, whom they accused of working for the Palestinian movement Hamas. In late July, Al Jazeera rejected Israel's accusations that its journalists, including Anas Al-Sharif, were working for Hamas, calling it a campaign to justify the killings of these people.The IDF published a link to documents allegedly confirming Al-Sharif's involvement with Hamas.

