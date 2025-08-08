International
Israel's Decision to Control Gaza Due to Global Inaction – Palestinian Ambassador
Israel's decision to take control of Gaza is a result of the inaction of the international community, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna, said on Friday.
Israel's decision to take control of the entire Gaza Strip will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation, Salah Abdel Shafi, the Ambassador said.On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip in order to ensure its security and remove the Palestinian movement Hamas from the area.
Israel's Decision to Control Gaza Due to Global Inaction – Palestinian Ambassador

09:06 GMT 08.08.2025
MOSCOW, August 8 (Sputnik) - Israel's decision to take control of Gaza is a result of the inaction of the international community, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna, said on Friday.
Israel's decision to take control of the entire Gaza Strip will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation, Salah Abdel Shafi, the Ambassador said.
"This step is a further escalation in the genocidal war and threatens to further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation," the Palestinian diplomat said.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip in order to ensure its security and remove the Palestinian movement Hamas from the area.
