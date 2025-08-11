https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/no-peacemaker-netanyahu-seeks-war-to-avoid-jail-and-expand-israels-borders-1122593709.html
No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders
No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders
Sputnik International
There is no way Hamas is going to accept Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza as they would essentially lead to the Palestinian movement’s demise, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
2025-08-11T13:12+0000
2025-08-11T13:12+0000
2025-08-11T13:12+0000
analysis
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
hamas
hasan ozertem
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
Instead of peace, “what Netanyahu wants is to totally destroy and eliminate Hamas as a political actor in Palestinian politics,” with the Israeli PM thus willing to continue waging war in Gaza with the backing of his parliament.Netanyahu’s efforts to escalate the Gaza crisis are in part related to the domestic situation in Israel where many seek to oust him and have him tried over charges of corruption, Dr. Ozertem notes.As Netanyahu’s apparent successes on the battlefield help boost his popularity at home, he “wants to continue this war up until he consolidates his power.”The United States’ implicit support of Netanyahu’s policies also gives the latter an opportunity “to continue the war in Gaza and probably pursue irredentist policies and maybe to expand the territories controlled by Israel.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/thousands-protest-in-israel-over-government-plans-to-take-control-of-gaza---reports-1122586757.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza war ceasefire, netanyahu hamas ceasefire
gaza war ceasefire, netanyahu hamas ceasefire
No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders
There is no way Hamas is going to accept Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza as they would essentially lead to the Palestinian movement’s demise, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
Instead of peace, “what Netanyahu wants is to totally destroy and eliminate Hamas as a political actor in Palestinian politics,” with the Israeli PM thus willing to continue waging war in Gaza with the backing of his parliament.
Netanyahu’s efforts to escalate the Gaza crisis are in part related to the domestic situation in Israel where many seek to oust him and have him tried over charges of corruption, Dr. Ozertem notes.
As Netanyahu’s apparent successes on the battlefield help boost his popularity at home, he “wants to continue this war up until he consolidates his power.”
The United States’ implicit support of Netanyahu’s policies also gives the latter an opportunity “to continue the war in Gaza and probably pursue irredentist policies and maybe to expand the territories controlled by Israel.”