No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders
No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders
There is no way Hamas is going to accept Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza as they would essentially lead to the Palestinian movement's demise, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
Instead of peace, “what Netanyahu wants is to totally destroy and eliminate Hamas as a political actor in Palestinian politics,” with the Israeli PM thus willing to continue waging war in Gaza with the backing of his parliament.Netanyahu’s efforts to escalate the Gaza crisis are in part related to the domestic situation in Israel where many seek to oust him and have him tried over charges of corruption, Dr. Ozertem notes.As Netanyahu’s apparent successes on the battlefield help boost his popularity at home, he “wants to continue this war up until he consolidates his power.”The United States’ implicit support of Netanyahu’s policies also gives the latter an opportunity “to continue the war in Gaza and probably pursue irredentist policies and maybe to expand the territories controlled by Israel.”
No Peacemaker: Netanyahu Seeks War to Avoid Jail and Expand Israel's Borders

13:12 GMT 11.08.2025
There is no way Hamas is going to accept Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza as they would essentially lead to the Palestinian movement’s demise, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
Instead of peace, “what Netanyahu wants is to totally destroy and eliminate Hamas as a political actor in Palestinian politics,” with the Israeli PM thus willing to continue waging war in Gaza with the backing of his parliament.
Netanyahu’s efforts to escalate the Gaza crisis are in part related to the domestic situation in Israel where many seek to oust him and have him tried over charges of corruption, Dr. Ozertem notes.
As Netanyahu’s apparent successes on the battlefield help boost his popularity at home, he “wants to continue this war up until he consolidates his power.”
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip attend a rally demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2025
World
Thousands Protest in Israel Over Government Plans to Take Control of Gaza - Reports
Yesterday, 04:31 GMT
The United States’ implicit support of Netanyahu’s policies also gives the latter an opportunity “to continue the war in Gaza and probably pursue irredentist policies and maybe to expand the territories controlled by Israel.”
