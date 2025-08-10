https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/thousands-protest-in-israel-over-government-plans-to-take-control-of-gaza---reports-1122586757.html

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities against the backdrop of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported.

On Thursday, Netanyahu announced that Israel intended to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip in order to create a security perimeter and subsequently transfer it to the control of a new "civilian government." He added that at the same time, the State of Israel did not plan to maintain long-term control over the strip. On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Israel's plan to expand the military operation in Palestinian territory would have negative consequences for the entire region and worsen the situation in the Gaza Strip. Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and cities across Israel on Saturday night to call for a hostage deal and a ceasefire before Israel begins its planned mission to take over Gaza. Families of the hostages have called for a general strike against the plan, which they warn will mean a death sentence for their loved ones, the newspaper said. As the newspaper notes, these are the largest protests in Israel in recent months. According to its data, at least 10,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv. The protests are taking place in dozens of cities across the country, the publication concluded. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, spread to Lebanon and Yemen, and provoked an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

