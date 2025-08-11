https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/pashinyan-briefs-putin-on-his-meeting-with-trump-and-aliyev-in-us---kremlin-1122592904.html

Pashinyan Briefs Putin on His Meeting With Trump and Aliyev in US - Kremlin

Armenian PM Pashinyan has had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Cabinet’s press service said.

Armenian PM Pashinyan has had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Cabinet’s press service said. "The Prime Minister presented to the President of the Russian Federation the results of the negotiations held on August 8 in the US capital Washington, in particular, the initialing of the 'Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,' a joint appeal to the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] to dissolve the mechanisms of the OSCE Minsk Group, unblocking regional communications within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity, as well as the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity' project," the government said in a statement.Pashinyan expressed confidence that the establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku opens up new opportunities not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for all countries in the region, the statement also said, adding that the Armenian prime minister and the Russian president agreed to continue "active contacts and political dialogue."Putin, for his part, briefed Pashinyan on his recent meeting with US envoy Witkoff in Moscow and upcoming summit with Trump in Alaska on August 15, the Kremlin said.

