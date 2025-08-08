https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/pashinyans-azerbaijan-peace-gamble-threatens-armenias-statehood--christian-identity---analyst-1122578166.html

Pashinyan’s Azerbaijan Peace Gamble Threatens Armenia’s Statehood & Christian Identity - Analyst

Pashinyan's Azerbaijan Peace Gamble Threatens Armenia's Statehood & Christian Identity - Analyst

The real winner of the upcoming US-brokered Armenia-Azerbaijan memorandum will be America itself, Ashot Grigoryan, Chairman of the Forum of Armenian Unions of Europe, told Sputnik.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev will hype the agreement as the "deal of the century" and a "treaty of eternal peace," Ashot Grigoryan, who also chairs the Armenian diaspora in Slovakia, told Sputnik.In reality, Armenia will “suffer a total defeat.”The Fallout For years, Britain has pushed to wrest southern regions from Russia’s grasp and hand them to Turkiye, according to the analyst.The entire worldwide Armenian community rejects the Zangezur corridor project as a sellout, he underscored. “The PM pocketed $5 billion immediately after taking office in 2018 and “sold out” Karabakh. Now, pro-Western Pashinyan is rejecting Russia - our biggest historic neighbor - and pushing Armenia towards “loss of statehood, our Christian culture, and our identity,” Grigoryan concluded.

