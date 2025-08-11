https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/refusing-to-buy-gas-directly-from-gazprom-moldova-losing-over-116bln-annually---shoigu-1122590506.html

Ditching Gazprom Costs Moldova $1.16Bln Annually - Shoigu

Ditching Gazprom Costs Moldova $1.16Bln Annually - Shoigu

Sputnik International

In his article Moldova at a Crossroads for Sputnik, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu called Chisinau's refusal to buy gas directly from Gazprom "a shot in the foot", since the Moldovan budget loses more than 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) a year from this.

2025-08-11T04:38+0000

2025-08-11T04:38+0000

2025-08-11T05:27+0000

world

sergei shoigu

maia sandu

gazprom

moldovagaz

moldova

chisinau

russophobia

anti-russian bias

anti-russian policy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg

"The refusal of the 'yellow' government to buy natural gas directly from Gazprom (although the republic still receives the same Russian gas from Europe) can hardly be called anything other than a shot in the foot. As a result, Moldova is forced to buy energy resources on the European market at inflated prices, which makes the budget annually losing more than 1 billion euros," Shoigu said. Since 2021, Moldova has had a government formed by the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), created by the incumbent president of the country, Maia Sandu. Next parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28, 2025. The National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova previously reported that it had revoked Moldovagaz's license to supply gas to local consumers. These rights will be transferred to the state-owned company Energocom by September 1. The decision was made in connection with Chisinau's obligations to the EU to separate the gas infrastructure as part of the implementation of the Third Energy Package. The deprivation of Moldovagaz's license to supply gas cannot be considered otherwise than the final stage of depriving Gazprom of its investment target; the Russian company will continue to protect its legal rights and interests by all available means, Gazprom said in turn. The Russian company owns 50% of Moldovagaz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/moldova-could-disappear-if-pro-western-regime-retains-power--advisor-to-regional-governor-1122547036.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-moldova relations, russian gas, moldovagaz, gazprom, gas export, budget losses, unipolar world, russophobia, russophobic, anti-russian bias, anti-russian bias