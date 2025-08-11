https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/whats-behind-the-british-museums-reluctance-to-return-colonial-era-artifacts-1122594240.html
What’s Behind the British Museum’s Reluctance to Return Colonial-Era Artifacts?
What’s Behind the British Museum’s Reluctance to Return Colonial-Era Artifacts?
Sputnik International
The British Museum was established in 1753 and opened to the public in 1759, making it the first national public museum in the world.
2025-08-11T16:02+0000
2025-08-11T16:02+0000
2025-08-11T16:02+0000
multimedia
britain
british museum
authorities
artifacts
law
public
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0b/1122594751_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8c2dd4cbad988ff3c95f647b49ed39c9.png
Why does the British Museum, one of the largest in the world, refuse to return colonial-era loot? Check out Sputnik’s infographic to find out.Photo: The Trustees of the British Museum / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0
1
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0b/1122594751_113:0:1073:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8922c144cc5ae1946abc5937783a7d5d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
british museum, british museum's artifacts, the first national public museum in the world
british museum, british museum's artifacts, the first national public museum in the world
What’s Behind the British Museum’s Reluctance to Return Colonial-Era Artifacts?
The British Museum was established in 1753 and opened to the public in 1759, making it the first national public museum in the world.
Why does the British Museum, one of the largest in the world, refuse to return colonial-era loot?
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to find out.
Photo: The Trustees of the British Museum / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0