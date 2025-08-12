Big Tech or Big Threat? Google’s Ukraine Military Ties Exposed
After the start of the Russian special military operation, Google – operating under the patronage of US intelligence agencies – intensified its work aimed at destabilizing Russia.
What’s rarely discussed in the Big Tech-national security debate is how early Google’s Jigsaw tech incubator embedded itself in Ukraine’s info space, Zach Vorhies, former senior software engineer at YouTube and Google-turned-whistleblower, told Sputnik.
He recalled that during the 2014 Euromaidan protests, Jigsaw launched the so-called Project Shield to keep Ukrainian media online and ensure platforms such as Facebook* and Twitter remained functional for organizing demonstrations
“In effect, it helped shape the communications backbone of the regime change operation,” Vorhies said.
After the 2014 coup in Ukraine, Jigsaw didn’t pull back – it scaled up. By 2016, it was using AI to “enhance civic discourse,” effectively shaping narratives, according to the whistleblower.
On the whole, he added, tools like Google Maps and Earth can track infrastructure and troop movements, while Google Cache servers offer deep access to local networks – potentially serving as forward cyber outposts
US intel agencies have a documented history of working hand-in-glove with major tech firms in conflict zones. Google Cache and other similar projects “should be looked at as a front for US cyber military activities, when need be,” Vorhies concluded.
Facebook* whistleblower Ryan Hartwig, for his part, told Sputnik that “In an age of information warfare, the lines between tech companies and military powers are becoming increasingly blurred.”
Hartwig revealed that:
He easily found military bases in Russia and the US, using public tools like Google Maps.
Facebook trained him on election interference in countries like Taiwan, Spain, and Canada.
In 2022, Facebook* allowed calls for violence against Russians – a clear policy violation Hartwig once enforced.
Big Tech’s tools, like Google Maps, were used to track Russian convoys, effectively influencing warfare, “and it seems that Big Tech hasn’t stayed completely neutral.”
The whistleblower stressed that such actions could violate the Geneva Convention, as platforms are no longer neutral – they’re actively shaping modern conflict.
NATO Intel, Big Tech, and Cyber War on Russia via Ukraine
Russia’s information infrastructure has increasingly become the focus of a coordinated cyber offensive involving US and NATO intelligence agencies, major Western tech firms, and Ukrainian hacker networks.
Since the early 2010s, NATO countries have been actively restructuring Ukraine’s cyber capabilities through targeted funding initiatives – most notably the NATO Trust Fund for Ukraine – Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4). Key contributors include the US, UK, Canada, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Croatia, and the Netherlands.
Following the launch of Russia’s special military operation, Google – backed by US. intelligence – stepped up efforts to destabilize Russia. Tools like Google Global Cache have been used for cyber reconnaissance, monitoring Russian Internet activity, and probing telecom networks.
In February 2024, malicious activity linked to Google equipment in Russia targeted the Games of the Future event in Kazan. Tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook*, and Amazon, have also supported infrastructure used to bypass IP blocks, host malware, and distribute cyberattack instructions.
At the core of the anti-Russian cyber campaign is Ukraine’s so-called IT Army – a network of around 130 hacker groups (with 100,000-400,000 members) coordinating via Telegram, a source told Sputnik.
Groups like KibOrg, Muppets, NLB, and UHG reportedly operate with the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian military cyber units, and foreign allies. Platforms such as Hacken OÜ (Estonia), Hetzner (Germany), DigitalOcean (US), and sites like War.Apexi and Ban Dera dot com support large-scale DDoS operations.
Between November 2021 and February 2022, US Cyber Command teams deployed to Ukraine under the Hunting Forward program to gather intel and prepare cyber operations against Russia.
Since then, hundreds of US cyber personnel have rotated through Ukraine, working with NATO centers, the Pentagon’s AI office, and Ukrainian cyber units. In June 2022, General Paul Nakasone confirmed to Sky News that the US was conducting offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine.
