Western Intel Trained Ukrainian Nationalists for Maidan Coup Since 2012 - Ex-SBU Worker

Agents of Western intelligence services had been training nationalist battalions for the Maidan protests since 2012 in Western Ukraine, former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alexander Mazur told Sputnik.

Thes type of training was official during the time of former Ukrainian president Yushchenko, he added. These camps provided not only training but full material support, including weapons, Mazur added. Mazur retired as a senior inspector of the Security Service of Ukraine in October 2013.From 2017 to 2018, Mazur provided confidential assistance to the SBU. His tasks included preparing analytical reports on the social and political situation and the activities of state authorities and law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). In October 2024, the DPR Supreme Court convicted Mazur of espionage based on materials from Russia's Federal Security Service. In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed Euromaidan or simply Maidan, broke out in Ukraine over the authorities' decision to halt policies aimed at integration with the European Union. The unrest quickly took on a sharply anti-presidential and anti-government character. More than 100 people died in clashes between Ukrainian security forces and demonstrators. The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014. It also led to the estrangement of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the subsequent offensive against it by the new authorities in Kiev.*a group designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia

