https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/germany-should-present-own-peace-initiative-instead-of-criticizing-alaska-summit---afd-1122600000.html
Germany Should Present Own Peace Initiative Instead of Criticizing Alaska Summit - AfD
Germany Should Present Own Peace Initiative Instead of Criticizing Alaska Summit - AfD
Sputnik International
Germany should have presented its own Ukraine peace initiative instead of criticizing the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Tuesday.
2025-08-12T15:10+0000
2025-08-12T15:10+0000
2025-08-12T15:10+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
viktor orban
germany
alaska
russia
european union (eu)
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121191997_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_33ca9b5e2bbc7ac4387545eda5c1ef77.jpg
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban disavowed a statement on Ukraine issued by the European Council on behalf of EU leaders, in which it pledged to continue providing military and diplomatic support to Kiev and imposing restrictive measures against Russia. Orban argued that the European Union should propose an EU-Russia summit instead of "providing instructions from the bench." The Kremlin and the White House confirmed that Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15. Multiple US and European media outlets reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the EU was trying to broker Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the summit. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, during his visit to Russia last week, had mentioned the option of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky, but Russia suggested that they focus on preparations for a bilateral summit. Zelensky preemptively ruled out making any territorial concessions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/eu-in-no-position-to-dictate-terms-for-putintrump-alaska-summit---hungarian-pm-1122597555.html
germany
alaska
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121191997_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b7f4520fe7f06b69354ee4767f3ad0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany, alice weidel, alternative for germany, afd, ukraine peace initiative, viktor orban, hungary, european union, eu statement on ukraine, berlin criticism, alaska summit, putin-trump meeting, eu-russia relations, volodymyr zelenskyy, steve witkoff, kremlin, white house, trilateral meeting proposal, ukraine territorial concessions, eu foreign policy
germany, alice weidel, alternative for germany, afd, ukraine peace initiative, viktor orban, hungary, european union, eu statement on ukraine, berlin criticism, alaska summit, putin-trump meeting, eu-russia relations, volodymyr zelenskyy, steve witkoff, kremlin, white house, trilateral meeting proposal, ukraine territorial concessions, eu foreign policy
Germany Should Present Own Peace Initiative Instead of Criticizing Alaska Summit - AfD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany should have presented its own Ukraine peace initiative instead of criticizing the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban disavowed a statement on Ukraine issued by the European Council on behalf of EU leaders, in which it pledged to continue providing military and diplomatic support to Kiev and imposing restrictive measures against Russia. Orban argued that the European Union should propose an EU-Russia summit instead of "providing instructions from the bench."
"Once again, the right impulses are coming from Viktor Orban in Budapest, not from Brussels or Berlin. Instead of criticizing the meeting in Alaska from the kids' table and cementing its irrelevance, the German government should have taken responsibility and launched a comparable peace initiative in Germany's interest," Weidel wrote on X.
The Kremlin and the White House confirmed that Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15. Multiple US and European media outlets reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the EU was trying to broker Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the summit. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, during his visit to Russia last week, had mentioned the option of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky, but Russia suggested that they focus on preparations for a bilateral summit. Zelensky preemptively ruled out making any territorial concessions.