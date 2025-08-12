https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/eu-in-no-position-to-dictate-terms-for-putintrump-alaska-summit---hungarian-pm-1122597555.html

EU in No Position to Dictate Terms for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit - Hungarian PM

EU in No Position to Dictate Terms for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit - Hungarian PM

Hungary did not join the statement of the EU countries on Ukraine, as they tried to dictate terms to Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump ahead of their landmark summit where Europeans were not invited, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Hungary disavowed the European leaders’ Tuesday statement on Ukraine, in which EU members pledged to continue providing military and diplomatic support to Kiev and imposing restrictive measures against Russia. The Kremlin and the White House confirmed Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15. Multiple US and European media outlets have reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the EU has been trying to broker Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the summit. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, during his visit to Russia last week, had mentioned the option of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky, but Russia suggested that they focus on preparations for a bilateral summit. Zelensky, meanwhile, preemptively ruled out any territorial concessions.

