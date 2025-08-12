https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/india-approves-four-new-semiconductor-projects-worth-524m-1122600662.html
India Approves Four New Semiconductor Projects Worth $524M
The Indian cabinet on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor projects with a combined investment portfolio of 46 million rupees ($524,000).
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved four more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)," the government said, adding that "These four approved proposals will setup semiconductor manufacturing facilities with cumulative investment of around Rs.4,600 crore." The four projects include a silicon carbide manufacturing fab by SiCSem, a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit by 3D Glass, a chip manufacturing unit by Advanced System in Package Technologies, and the expansion of an existing chip manufacturing facility in Punjab by Continental Device. Together, they are expected to create over 2,000 The new investment will come on top of the package allotted by the Indian government earlier this year.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian cabinet on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor projects with a combined investment portfolio of 46 million rupees ($524,000).
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved four more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)," the government said, adding that "These four approved proposals will setup semiconductor manufacturing facilities with cumulative investment of around Rs.4,600 crore."
The four projects include a silicon carbide manufacturing fab by SiCSem, a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit by 3D Glass, a chip manufacturing unit by Advanced System in Package Technologies, and the expansion of an existing chip manufacturing facility in Punjab by Continental Device. Together, they are expected to create over 2,000
The new investment will come on top of the package allotted by the Indian government earlier this year.