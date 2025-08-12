https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/over-15000-colombians-participate-in-conflicts-abroad---lawmaker-1122596489.html
Over 15,000 Colombians Participate in Conflicts Abroad - Lawmaker
Over 15,000 Colombians Participate in Conflicts Abroad - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The number of Colombian citizens who participated in international conflicts as employees of security companies exceeds 15,000, Colombian Congress member Alirio Uribe Munoz told Sputnik.
2025-08-12T04:59+0000
2025-08-12T04:59+0000
2025-08-12T04:59+0000
world
colombia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
mercenaries
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
nazi
ukrainian neo-nazis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122596329_0:45:1644:970_1920x0_80_0_0_83381753021fcdc756f59c81b88cbb37.jpg
In early August, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he had asked the country’s parliament to urgently consider a draft law banning mercenary activities. He noted that since Colombia has lived through a 60-year conflict and many of its military personnel have been trained at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or by the Israelis, third countries are recruiting Colombians to participate in the fighting. In this regard, Colombia needs legislation prohibiting mercenarism "to control this type of business," Uribe Munoz added. In July, Russian Ambassador in Bogota Nikolai Tavdumadze told Sputnik that the number of Colombians fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces remained high. He also said that the Colombian parliament was looking into a bill that would have Colombia join the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev has been using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to strike mercenary troops across Ukraine. Colombians have been complaining about poor coordination in the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/ukraines-growing-foreign-mercenary-addiction--1116250272.html
colombia
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122596329_224:0:1517:970_1920x0_80_0_0_f529c75dd694a55a9f230f4bfb112a16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mercenaries, colombian mercenaries, colombian fighters, colombian cartels, colombian scum, mercenary scum, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian neonazis, ukrainian neo-nazis, mercenaries in ukraine, barrier squad
mercenaries, colombian mercenaries, colombian fighters, colombian cartels, colombian scum, mercenary scum, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian neonazis, ukrainian neo-nazis, mercenaries in ukraine, barrier squad
Over 15,000 Colombians Participate in Conflicts Abroad - Lawmaker
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - The number of Colombian citizens who participated in international conflicts as employees of security companies exceeds 15,000, Colombian Congress member Alirio Uribe Munoz told Sputnik.
In early August, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he had asked the country’s parliament to urgently consider a draft law banning mercenary activities.
"We have more than 15,000 people who participated in international conflicts, hired by security companies that supply soldiers for international armed conflicts," Uribe Munoz said.
He noted that since Colombia has lived through a 60-year conflict and many of its military personnel have been trained at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or by the Israelis, third countries are recruiting Colombians to participate in the fighting.
In this regard, Colombia needs legislation prohibiting mercenarism "to control this type of business," Uribe Munoz added.
In July, Russian Ambassador in Bogota Nikolai Tavdumadze told Sputnik that the number of Colombians fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces
remained high. He also said that the Colombian parliament was looking into a bill that would have Colombia join the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries.
The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev has been using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to strike mercenary troops across Ukraine. Colombians have been complaining about poor coordination in the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
18 January 2024, 13:47 GMT