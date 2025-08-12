https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/putins-master-move-how-brics-has-become-the-worlds-new-control-room-1122599591.html
Putin's Master-Move: How BRICS Has Become the World's New Control Room
Putin's Master-Move: How BRICS Has Become the World's New Control Room
Sputnik International
After meeting Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff — and before the much-anticipated summit — President Vladimir Putin called key Global South leaders. India’s Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazil’s Lula da Silva were all briefed on the latest Ukraine talks.
2025-08-12T16:16+0000
2025-08-12T16:16+0000
2025-08-12T16:16+0000
analysis
opinion
vladimir putin
donald trump
steve witkoff
ukraine
russia
south africa
brics
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120669851_0:153:3097:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_42f1513687fa8157168f11094133a69a.jpg
"President Putin has taken a very important step which will into the future set a precedence," Prof. Fulufhelo Netswera from Durban University of Technology in South Africa tells Sputnik. This lets him act confidently with BRICS backing — while equally empowering other members in similar cases. For the first time beyond NATO’s orbit, presidents are meeting multilaterally to talk war and peace. Without UN reform, BRICS could evolve into a tighter, more formidable alliance offering mutual guarantees, Netswera believes.BRICS Trade and Currency As the US threatens the bloc, the time is ripe to create a BRICS currency and bolster trade, according to Netswera. Such steps could dramatically change world affairs, leaving Europe and the US as junior players in the global economy.In response, BRICS boosts collaboration to defend the global majority and multipolarity. BRICS accounts for 40% of the global economy measured by purchasing power parity, PPP (2024). BRICS+ is estimated to be a vibrant market of around 4.45 billion people. It's a platform for peace – not a defense alliance – and not a threat to any country, Chenoy highlights. Russia Makes BRICS Stronger Russia enters the Alaska talks with strong leverage, proven by its victorious conduct in Ukraine and unmatched resistance to harsh US sanctions. Its resilience adds to BRICS’ overall confidence on the global stage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/brics-strengthens-itself-ahead-of-putin-trump-summit-1122595283.html
ukraine
russia
south africa
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120669851_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e91cdeae3b40a5c4d53dbd51fb6ce818.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, us president donald trump, putin called global south leaders before meeting with trump, putin informed brics leaders about his talks with steve witkoff, russia, china, india, brazil, brics
russian president vladimir putin, us president donald trump, putin called global south leaders before meeting with trump, putin informed brics leaders about his talks with steve witkoff, russia, china, india, brazil, brics
Putin's Master-Move: How BRICS Has Become the World's New Control Room
After meeting Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff — and before the much-anticipated summit — President Vladimir Putin called key Global South leaders. India’s Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazil’s Lula da Silva were all briefed on the latest Ukraine talks.
"President Putin has taken a very important step which will into the future set a precedence," Prof. Fulufhelo Netswera from Durban University of Technology in South Africa tells Sputnik.
This lets him act confidently with BRICS backing
— while equally empowering other members in similar cases.
For the first time beyond NATO’s orbit, presidents are meeting multilaterally to talk war and peace.
Without UN reform, BRICS could evolve into a tighter, more formidable alliance offering mutual guarantees, Netswera believes.
As the US threatens the bloc, the time is ripe to create a BRICS currency and bolster trade, according to Netswera.
Such steps could dramatically change world affairs, leaving Europe and the US as junior players in the global economy.
"The US is targeting BRICS with special tariffs and starting geopolitical re-alignment to target BRICS," says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
In response, BRICS boosts collaboration to defend the global majority and multipolarity.
BRICS accounts for 40% of the global economy measured by purchasing power parity, PPP (2024). BRICS+ is estimated to be a vibrant market of around 4.45 billion people.
It's a platform for peace – not a defense alliance – and not a threat to any country, Chenoy highlights.
Russia Makes BRICS Stronger
"As supporters of Russia's fight with NATO over European security through its special military operation in Ukraine, BRICS member states deserve to be kept informed [by Putin]," Gilbert Doctorow, an international affairs analyst, tells Sputnik.
Russia enters the Alaska talks with strong leverage, proven by its victorious conduct in Ukraine and unmatched resistance to harsh US sanctions.
Its resilience adds to BRICS’ overall confidence on the global stage.