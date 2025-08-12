https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/putins-master-move-how-brics-has-become-the-worlds-new-control-room-1122599591.html

Putin's Master-Move: How BRICS Has Become the World's New Control Room

Putin's Master-Move: How BRICS Has Become the World's New Control Room

Sputnik International

After meeting Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff — and before the much-anticipated summit — President Vladimir Putin called key Global South leaders. India’s Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazil’s Lula da Silva were all briefed on the latest Ukraine talks.

2025-08-12T16:16+0000

2025-08-12T16:16+0000

2025-08-12T16:16+0000

analysis

opinion

vladimir putin

donald trump

steve witkoff

ukraine

russia

south africa

brics

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120669851_0:153:3097:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_42f1513687fa8157168f11094133a69a.jpg

"President Putin has taken a very important step which will into the future set a precedence," Prof. Fulufhelo Netswera from Durban University of Technology in South Africa tells Sputnik. This lets him act confidently with BRICS backing — while equally empowering other members in similar cases. For the first time beyond NATO’s orbit, presidents are meeting multilaterally to talk war and peace. Without UN reform, BRICS could evolve into a tighter, more formidable alliance offering mutual guarantees, Netswera believes.BRICS Trade and Currency As the US threatens the bloc, the time is ripe to create a BRICS currency and bolster trade, according to Netswera. Such steps could dramatically change world affairs, leaving Europe and the US as junior players in the global economy.In response, BRICS boosts collaboration to defend the global majority and multipolarity. BRICS accounts for 40% of the global economy measured by purchasing power parity, PPP (2024). BRICS+ is estimated to be a vibrant market of around 4.45 billion people. It's a platform for peace – not a defense alliance – and not a threat to any country, Chenoy highlights. Russia Makes BRICS Stronger Russia enters the Alaska talks with strong leverage, proven by its victorious conduct in Ukraine and unmatched resistance to harsh US sanctions. Its resilience adds to BRICS’ overall confidence on the global stage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/brics-strengthens-itself-ahead-of-putin-trump-summit-1122595283.html

ukraine

russia

south africa

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian president vladimir putin, us president donald trump, putin called global south leaders before meeting with trump, putin informed brics leaders about his talks with steve witkoff, russia, china, india, brazil, brics