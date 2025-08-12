https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/trump-threatens-lawsuit-against-fed-chair-powell-demands-rate-cut-1122601136.html
Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against Fed Chair Powell, Demands Rate Cut
Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against Fed Chair Powell, Demands Rate Cut
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is mulling filing a major lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while once again urging a cut in interest rates.
2025-08-12T16:10+0000
2025-08-12T16:10+0000
2025-08-12T16:11+0000
americas
us
jerome powell
donald trump
federal reserve
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082754467_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd7317544b085e21c5dbce7ec9444ff5.jpg
"Jerome "Too Late" Powell must NOW lower the rate," Trump said on his Truth Social, adding that Powell’s slow actions hurt the economy, but its strength had outweighed the impact. "I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings," Trump added.In early July, Trump said that Powell should immediately resign. Shortly before that, the president told reporters that he had two or three people who could succeed Powell, whom he called a "moron." Later that month, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump's repeated calls for cuts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/trump-asks-house-republicans-about-firing-powell-gets-their-approval---reports-1122448755.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082754467_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_997e231ff73182d21c5cb7bfc8a6de32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, jerome powell, federal reserve, fed chair, interest rate cut, us economy, truth social, trump lawsuit threat, federal reserve buildings, powell performance, us monetary policy, interest rates, economic policy dispute, trump vs powell, us politics, rate cut demand
donald trump, jerome powell, federal reserve, fed chair, interest rate cut, us economy, truth social, trump lawsuit threat, federal reserve buildings, powell performance, us monetary policy, interest rates, economic policy dispute, trump vs powell, us politics, rate cut demand
Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against Fed Chair Powell, Demands Rate Cut
16:10 GMT 12.08.2025 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 12.08.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is mulling filing a major lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while once again urging a cut in interest rates.
"Jerome "Too Late" Powell must NOW lower the rate," Trump said on his Truth Social, adding that Powell’s slow actions hurt the economy, but its strength had outweighed the impact.
"I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings," Trump added.
In early July, Trump said that Powell should immediately resign. Shortly before that, the president told reporters that he had two or three people who could succeed Powell, whom he called a "moron." Later that month, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump's repeated calls for cuts.