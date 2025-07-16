https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/trump-asks-house-republicans-about-firing-powell-gets-their-approval---reports-1122448755.html
Trump Asks House Republicans About Firing Powell, Gets Their Approval - Reports
Trump Asks House Republicans About Firing Powell, Gets Their Approval - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has asked lawmakers from the Republican Party (Grand Old Party, GOP) whether he should fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got their approval, the CBS News broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Several of the sources said that after getting the approval from GOP House lawmakers during a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president indicated that he would move forward with the decision. Later in the day, The New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the meeting, that Trump showed roughly a dozen House Republicans the draft of the letter that he would send to Powell to fire him. In early July, Trump said that Powell should immediately resign. Shortly before that, the president told reporters that he had two or three people who could succeed Powell, whom he called a "moron." In June, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump's repeated calls for cuts. In his statement that day, Powell noted that increases in tariffs imposed by the United States this year can push up prices and affect the entire economic activity.
