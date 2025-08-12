https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukrainian-false-flag-would-totally-destroy-us-ties---expert-1122602633.html

Ukrainian False Flag Would Totally Destroy US Ties - Expert

This war is historically humane to civilians—unlike Ukraine's 'barbaric Russia' media campaign, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has focused on media campaigns to label the Russian army as barbaric, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.In reality, he adds, the conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most humane for the civilian population in history.Both the US and Russia know the Ukrainian playbook, and that can lead to catastrophic consequences for US-Ukraine relations, Valtersson warns.If Ukraine goes ahead with these plans despite Russian intelligence warnings, they must be on the verge of collapse, he concludes.Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said it had intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.

