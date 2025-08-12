International
Ukrainian False Flag Would Totally Destroy US Ties - Expert
Ukrainian False Flag Would Totally Destroy US Ties - Expert
This war is historically humane to civilians—unlike Ukraine's 'barbaric Russia' media campaign, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.
Since February 2022, Ukraine has focused on media campaigns to label the Russian army as barbaric, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.In reality, he adds, the conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most humane for the civilian population in history.Both the US and Russia know the Ukrainian playbook, and that can lead to catastrophic consequences for US-Ukraine relations, Valtersson warns.If Ukraine goes ahead with these plans despite Russian intelligence warnings, they must be on the verge of collapse, he concludes.Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said it had intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.
Ukrainian False Flag Would Totally Destroy US Ties - Expert

This war is historically humane to civilians—unlike Ukraine's 'barbaric Russia' media campaign, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.
Since February 2022, Ukraine has focused on media campaigns to label the Russian army as barbaric, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran.
In reality, he adds, the conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most humane for the civilian population in history.

Unfortunately many in the West by these views of the conflict, even though both the UK and the US have killed more civilians on single days, during earlier wars, than Russia has done since February 2022. Ukraine will probably try these methods again if they have an opportunity.

Journalists - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2025
World
Ukraine Prepares False Flag Attack Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit - Russian MoD
18:12 GMT
Both the US and Russia know the Ukrainian playbook, and that can lead to catastrophic consequences for US-Ukraine relations, Valtersson warns.

A Ukrainian false flag operation aimed at undermining President Trump's peace efforts would totally destroy all relations between Washington and Kiev.

If Ukraine goes ahead with these plans despite Russian intelligence warnings, they must be on the verge of collapse, he concludes.
Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said it had intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.
