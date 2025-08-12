https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukraine-prepares-false-flag-attack-ahead-of-ptin-trump-alaska-summit---russian-mod-1122602269.html

Ukraine Prepares False Flag Attack Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit - Russian MoD

Ukraine Prepares False Flag Attack Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit - Russian MoD

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.

Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks scheduled for August 15 of this year.Directly before the summit on Friday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the city’s densely populated residential neighborhoods or a hospital, causing significant civilian casualties. The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.As a result of this provocation by the Kiev regime, all responsibility for the strike and the civilian deaths will be placed on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, creating a negative media backdrop and conditions for disrupting Russian–American cooperation on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible."

