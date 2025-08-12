https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukraine-prepares-false-flag-attack-ahead-of-ptin-trump-alaska-summit---russian-mod-1122602269.html
Ukraine Prepares False Flag Attack Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit - Russian MoD
Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.
Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks scheduled for August 15 of this year.Directly before the summit on Friday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the city’s densely populated residential neighborhoods or a hospital, causing significant civilian casualties. The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.As a result of this provocation by the Kiev regime, all responsibility for the strike and the civilian deaths will be placed on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, creating a negative media backdrop and conditions for disrupting Russian–American cooperation on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible."
Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:
"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks
scheduled for August 15 of this year.
For this purpose, on Monday, August 11, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) transported a group of foreign media journalists by car to the city of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region [near the Russian border], under the pretext of 'preparing a series of reports on residents of the city in the frontline zone.'
Directly before the summit on Friday
, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the city’s densely populated residential neighborhoods or a hospital, causing significant civilian casualties. The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.
As a result of this provocation by the Kiev regime, all responsibility for the strike and the civilian deaths will be placed on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, creating a negative media backdrop and conditions for disrupting Russian–American cooperation on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible."