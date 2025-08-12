https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/zelensky-transfers-50mln-to-uae-every-month-obtained-through-corruption---reports-1122596082.html

Zelensky Transfers $50Mln to UAE Every Month, Obtained Through Corruption - Reports

Turkish newspaper Aydinlik published on Monday the bank accounts of companies based in the UAE involved in the corruption scheme of Volodymyr Zelensky’s cronies, about $50 million are transferred to the Middle Eastern country every month.

Since last year, Ukraine has been rocked by allegations of corruption, which can "strike the Kiev government in the very heart," the newspaper reported, adding that the main problem for Zelensky is that his inner circle is also involved in the corruption case. Zelensky's closest circle transfers about $50 million a month to the accounts of two companies linked to Andrei Gmyrin, the alleged disposer of funds obtained through corruption, the newspaper reported. Both companies are based in the United Arab Emirates — GFM Investment Group LLC (UAE No. 967369, No. 11707266, Emirates NBD bank account number: AE 210260001015792940701) and Gmyrin Family Holding Limited (UAE No. ICC20210636, No. 11664590), the newspaper reported. Gmyrin, who is a former consultant to the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), is under international investigation in connection with his complex network of companies and a portfolio of luxury goods in France, the UAE and Europe, the newspaper reported.

