International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/doomed-zelensky-desperate-to-sabotage-putin-trump-summit--expert-1122603781.html
Doomed Zelensky Desperate to Sabotage Putin-Trump Summit – Expert
Doomed Zelensky Desperate to Sabotage Putin-Trump Summit – Expert
Sputnik International
“Expired” Zelensky and his team will stop at nothing to derail the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, or at the very least, cast a shadow over the talks, Dr. Hoang Giang told Sputnik.
2025-08-13T09:30+0000
2025-08-13T09:30+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukrainian armed forces
provocation
false flag
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5966c699ef8e4e7159cf73ef97515fe4.jpg
“Expired” Zelensky and his team will stop at nothing to derail the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, or at the very least, cast a shadow over the talks, Dr. Hoang Giang told Sputnik.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban put it perfectly when he said that “If you’re not at the negotiating table, you’re on the menu,” the pundit explained, adding:Intelligence from multiple sources points to a planned provocation by the Ukraine regime designed to sabotage the Russia-US summit planned for Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated.The Ukrainian Armed Forces could deliver a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the densely populated residential neighborhoods of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region [near the Russian border], causing significant civilian casualties. The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible, noted the MoD.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukraine-prepares-false-flag-attack-ahead-of-ptin-trump-alaska-summit---russian-mod-1122602269.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97b541d6689792f82b2f5d1e679cf7e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-us alaska summit, putin-trump summit, putin-trump meeting in alaska, uk may sabotage putin-trump meeting, ukraine planning false-flag operation to derail russia-us talks
russia-us alaska summit, putin-trump summit, putin-trump meeting in alaska, uk may sabotage putin-trump meeting, ukraine planning false-flag operation to derail russia-us talks

Doomed Zelensky Desperate to Sabotage Putin-Trump Summit – Expert

09:30 GMT 13.08.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukraine's Zelensky is painfully aware that being sidelined from the upcoming Putin-Trump dialogue on Ukraine will deliver him a knockout blow, said Vietnamese international relations expert Dr. Hoang Giang.
“Expired” Zelensky and his team will stop at nothing to derail the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, or at the very least, cast a shadow over the talks, Dr. Hoang Giang told Sputnik.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban put it perfectly when he said that “If you’re not at the negotiating table, you’re on the menu,” the pundit explained, adding:
“That is something Zelensky and his backers simply cannot accept.”
Intelligence from multiple sources points to a planned provocation by the Ukraine regime designed to sabotage the Russia-US summit planned for Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces could deliver a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the densely populated residential neighborhoods of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region [near the Russian border], causing significant civilian casualties.
The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.
Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible, noted the MoD.
Journalists - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2025
World
Ukraine Prepares False Flag Attack Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit - Russian MoD
Yesterday, 18:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала