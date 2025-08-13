https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/doomed-zelensky-desperate-to-sabotage-putin-trump-summit--expert-1122603781.html

Doomed Zelensky Desperate to Sabotage Putin-Trump Summit – Expert

Doomed Zelensky Desperate to Sabotage Putin-Trump Summit – Expert

“Expired” Zelensky and his team will stop at nothing to derail the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, or at the very least, cast a shadow over the talks, Dr. Hoang Giang told Sputnik.

“Expired” Zelensky and his team will stop at nothing to derail the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, or at the very least, cast a shadow over the talks, Dr. Hoang Giang told Sputnik.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban put it perfectly when he said that “If you’re not at the negotiating table, you’re on the menu,” the pundit explained, adding:Intelligence from multiple sources points to a planned provocation by the Ukraine regime designed to sabotage the Russia-US summit planned for Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated.The Ukrainian Armed Forces could deliver a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles against one of the densely populated residential neighborhoods of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region [near the Russian border], causing significant civilian casualties. The imported Western journalists are expected to 'immediately document' the incident.Provocations in other settlements under the control of the Kiev regime are also possible, noted the MoD.

