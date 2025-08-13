https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/france-germany-and-uk-send-iran-an-ultimatum-on-the-nuclear-deal-1122602960.html

France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal

The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a letter it had seen.

On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

