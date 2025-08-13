https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/france-germany-and-uk-send-iran-an-ultimatum-on-the-nuclear-deal-1122602960.html
France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal
France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal
Sputnik International
The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a letter it had seen.
2025-08-13T03:56+0000
2025-08-13T03:56+0000
2025-08-13T04:36+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
france
germany
un security council (unsc)
iran
iran nuclear deal
iran sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625412_0:0:2493:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_4deaaa37837041ad8f1d794585d05f56.jpg
On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/tehran-tells-e3-it-has-right-to-continue-enriching-uranium---foreign-ministry-1122492350.html
united kingdom (uk)
france
germany
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625412_0:0:1869:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc59ca4309bd6f8b220061837e408d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new iran nuclear deal, iran nuclear program, iran nuclear deal not working, who signed iran nuclear deal, jcpoa countries
new iran nuclear deal, iran nuclear program, iran nuclear deal not working, who signed iran nuclear deal, jcpoa countries
France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal
03:56 GMT 13.08.2025 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 13.08.2025)
The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a letter it had seen.
On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."
"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the letter read.
The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.