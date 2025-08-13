International
France, Germany and UK Send Iran an Ultimatum on the Nuclear Deal
The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a letter it had seen.
On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
03:56 GMT 13.08.2025
© AP PhotoIn this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."
"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the letter read.
The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
