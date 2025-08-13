International
Lavrov to Meet India's FM Jaishankar on Aug 21 During Official Visit to Russia
Lavrov to Meet India's FM Jaishankar on Aug 21 During Official Visit to Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 21 during the latter's official visit to Russia, reported Alexey Fadeev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"On August 21, a meeting will take place between the minister and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, who will be in Moscow for an official visit to participate in the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation," Fadeev said during a briefing on Wednesday. He further clarified that the foreign ministers will discuss bilateral issues and cooperation in international formats.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 21 during the latter's official visit to Russia, Alexey Fadeev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department, reported.
"On August 21, a meeting will take place between the minister and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, who will be in Moscow for an official visit to participate in the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation," Fadeev said during a briefing on Wednesday.
He further clarified that the foreign ministers will discuss bilateral issues and cooperation in international formats.
