https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/lavrov-to-meet-indias-fm-jaishankar-on-aug-21-during-official-visit-to-russia-1122603428.html

Lavrov to Meet India's FM Jaishankar on Aug 21 During Official Visit to Russia

Lavrov to Meet India's FM Jaishankar on Aug 21 During Official Visit to Russia

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 21 during the latter's official visit to Russia, reported Alexey Fadeev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2025-08-13T08:41+0000

2025-08-13T08:41+0000

2025-08-13T08:48+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

subrahmanyam jaishankar

moscow

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104007861_0:183:2989:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6a26e087ec4fa1b87d57ce6e31966645.jpg

"On August 21, a meeting will take place between the minister and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, who will be in Moscow for an official visit to participate in the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation," Fadeev said during a briefing on Wednesday. He further clarified that the foreign ministers will discuss bilateral issues and cooperation in international formats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/india-calls-western-criticism-of-russian-oil-imports-unjustified-vows-to-protect-economic-security-1122552208.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, negotiations, indian foreign minister subrahmanyam jaishankar