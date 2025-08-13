https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/media-as-weapon-western-propaganda-machines-complicity-in-chuguyev-false-flag-plot-1122605159.html
Media as Weapon: Western Propaganda Machine’s Complicity in Chuguyev False Flag Plot
Media as Weapon: Western Propaganda Machine’s Complicity in Chuguyev False Flag Plot
Sputnik International
The same mainstream outlets that proved “instrumental in perpetuating the Russiagate narrative” have “demonstrated a clear opposition to any meaningful rapprochement with Russia,” with their deployment to cover a planned provocation in Chuguyev to sabotage the Putin-Trump summit a reminder of their deleterious role, says analyst Adriel Kasonta.
2025-08-13T12:35+0000
2025-08-13T12:35+0000
2025-08-13T12:35+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
false flag
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122056594_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_61a7925e78343773a92517749c077166.jpg
“Given this pattern, it would not be surprising to witness a provocation reminiscent of the Bucha incident, which could be swiftly reported by outlets aligned with the Zelensky government,” Kasonta, a former chairman of the Bow Group’s International Affairs Committee, said, commenting on Zelensky’s desperate resistance to ending the conflict.A Bucha-like incident in Chuguyev involving the false flag targeting of a hospital or residential neighborhood “would serve to postpone what many see as an inevitable resolution: lasting peace in Ukraine and an end to hostilities between two nations with deep historical and cultural ties,” the analyst said.Russia's Ministry of Defense says it has intelligence from multiple sources on a plot involving a false flag attack on a hospital or dense urban area in the city of Chuguyev, Kharkov region, to be blamed on Russia, and designed to sabotage Friday's highly anticipated summit in Alaska between Presidents Putin and Trump."For this purpose, on Monday, August 11, the Security Service of Ukraine transported a group of foreign media journalists by car to the city of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region, under the pretext of 'preparing a series of reports on residents of the city in the frontline zone,'" the MoD said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukraine-prepares-false-flag-attack-ahead-of-ptin-trump-alaska-summit---russian-mod-1122602269.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/chuguyev-false-flag-plans-exposed-ukraine-and-natos-playbook-of-staged-attacks-blamed-on-russia-1122604836.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122056594_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6caa26e9ed70ae45a3d4a84ae14b96a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what are false flags, is ukraine planning a false flag, will ukraine sabotage putin-trump meeting
what are false flags, is ukraine planning a false flag, will ukraine sabotage putin-trump meeting
Media as Weapon: Western Propaganda Machine’s Complicity in Chuguyev False Flag Plot
The same mainstream outlets that proved “instrumental in perpetuating the Russiagate narrative” have “demonstrated a clear opposition to any meaningful rapprochement with Russia,” with their deployment to cover a planned provocation in Chuguyev to sabotage the Putin-Trump summit a reminder of their deleterious role, says analyst Adriel Kasonta.
“Given this pattern, it would not be surprising to witness a provocation reminiscent of the Bucha incident, which could be swiftly reported by outlets aligned with the Zelensky government,” Kasonta, a former chairman of the Bow Group’s International Affairs Committee, said, commenting on Zelensky’s desperate resistance to ending the conflict.
A Bucha-like incident in Chuguyev involving the false flag targeting of a hospital or residential neighborhood “would serve to postpone what many see as an inevitable resolution: lasting peace in Ukraine and an end to hostilities between two nations with deep historical and cultural ties,” the analyst said.
Ultimately, Kasonta hopes that the “political and media actors” ready to commit such provocations are “remembered as the primary impediments to a conflict that should arguably have been avoided from the outset, had more authentic and courageous leadership been present in Europe. The need for genuine diplomacy and meaningful dialogue has never been more critical for navigating this crisis and restoring stability to the region."
Russia's Ministry of Defense says it has intelligence from multiple sources on a plot involving a false flag attack on a hospital or dense urban area in the city of Chuguyev, Kharkov region, to be blamed on Russia, and designed to sabotage Friday's highly anticipated summit in Alaska between Presidents Putin and Trump.
"For this purpose, on Monday, August 11, the Security Service of Ukraine transported a group of foreign media journalists by car to the city of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region, under the pretext of 'preparing a series of reports on residents of the city in the frontline zone,'" the MoD said in a statement
.