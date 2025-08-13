https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/media-as-weapon-western-propaganda-machines-complicity-in-chuguyev-false-flag-plot-1122605159.html

Media as Weapon: Western Propaganda Machine’s Complicity in Chuguyev False Flag Plot

Media as Weapon: Western Propaganda Machine’s Complicity in Chuguyev False Flag Plot

Sputnik International

The same mainstream outlets that proved “instrumental in perpetuating the Russiagate narrative” have “demonstrated a clear opposition to any meaningful rapprochement with Russia,” with their deployment to cover a planned provocation in Chuguyev to sabotage the Putin-Trump summit a reminder of their deleterious role, says analyst Adriel Kasonta.

2025-08-13T12:35+0000

2025-08-13T12:35+0000

2025-08-13T12:35+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

false flag

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122056594_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_61a7925e78343773a92517749c077166.jpg

“Given this pattern, it would not be surprising to witness a provocation reminiscent of the Bucha incident, which could be swiftly reported by outlets aligned with the Zelensky government,” Kasonta, a former chairman of the Bow Group’s International Affairs Committee, said, commenting on Zelensky’s desperate resistance to ending the conflict.A Bucha-like incident in Chuguyev involving the false flag targeting of a hospital or residential neighborhood “would serve to postpone what many see as an inevitable resolution: lasting peace in Ukraine and an end to hostilities between two nations with deep historical and cultural ties,” the analyst said.Russia's Ministry of Defense says it has intelligence from multiple sources on a plot involving a false flag attack on a hospital or dense urban area in the city of Chuguyev, Kharkov region, to be blamed on Russia, and designed to sabotage Friday's highly anticipated summit in Alaska between Presidents Putin and Trump."For this purpose, on Monday, August 11, the Security Service of Ukraine transported a group of foreign media journalists by car to the city of Chuguyev in the Kharkov region, under the pretext of 'preparing a series of reports on residents of the city in the frontline zone,'" the MoD said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/ukraine-prepares-false-flag-attack-ahead-of-ptin-trump-alaska-summit---russian-mod-1122602269.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/chuguyev-false-flag-plans-exposed-ukraine-and-natos-playbook-of-staged-attacks-blamed-on-russia-1122604836.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are false flags, is ukraine planning a false flag, will ukraine sabotage putin-trump meeting