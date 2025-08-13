International
Skateboarding Legends Flock to Moscow for Grand Skate Tour 2025
Skateboarding Legends Flock to Moscow for Grand Skate Tour 2025
Get ready for the world’s most epic skateboarding event! From August 14 to 24, Moscow’s Khodynskoye Pole Park will transform into a paradise for skateboarders, rollerbladers, scooter riders, and longboarders from over 60 countries.
With more than 5,000 riders and legendary pros like Danny Way, Gabi Mazetto and Joe Atkinson, this festival promises jaw-dropping stunts and unforgettable moments. Matiás Dell Olio, Olympic finalist and World Championship silver medalist, shares his excitement: "The energy here is unmatched. Grand Skate Tour is not just a competition, it's a celebration of skateboarding!" What's on? It's not just a competition — it's culture: From the Soviet Skate Museum to the Youth Forum, Grand Skate Tour is set to ignite the global skating community. Don't miss the action—follow the festival updates and sign up for masterclasses at grandskatetour.com.
Skateboarding Legends Flock to Moscow for Grand Skate Tour 2025

12:11 GMT 13.08.2025 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 13.08.2025)
Get ready for the world’s most epic skateboarding event! From August 14 to 24, Moscow’s Khodynskoye Pole Park will transform into a paradise for skateboarders, rollerbladers, scooter riders, and longboarders from over 60 countries.
With more than 5,000 riders and legendary pros like Danny Way, Gabi Mazetto and Joe Atkinson, this festival promises jaw-dropping stunts and unforgettable moments.
Matiás Dell Olio, Olympic finalist and World Championship silver medalist, shares his excitement: "The energy here is unmatched. Grand Skate Tour is not just a competition, it’s a celebration of skateboarding!"
What’s on?
Skateboarding street contests
Scooter and roller competitions
Longboarding thrills
Game of S.K.A.T.E.
Exclusive masterclasses from world-class athletes
It’s not just a competition — it’s culture: From the Soviet Skate Museum to the Youth Forum, Grand Skate Tour is set to ignite the global skating community.
Don’t miss the action—follow the festival updates and sign up for masterclasses at grandskatetour.com.
