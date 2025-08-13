https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/skateboarding-legends-flock-to-moscow-for-grand-skate-tour-2025-1122605502.html

Skateboarding Legends Flock to Moscow for Grand Skate Tour 2025

Skateboarding Legends Flock to Moscow for Grand Skate Tour 2025

Sputnik International

Get ready for the world’s most epic skateboarding event! From August 14 to 24, Moscow’s Khodynskoye Pole Park will transform into a paradise for skateboarders, rollerbladers, scooter riders, and longboarders from over 60 countries.

2025-08-13T12:11+0000

2025-08-13T12:11+0000

2025-08-13T12:24+0000

moscow

championship

skateboard

russia

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0d/1122605342_0:164:3060:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_32c8607d6c2381ac74aaa5b648859557.jpg

With more than 5,000 riders and legendary pros like Danny Way, Gabi Mazetto and Joe Atkinson, this festival promises jaw-dropping stunts and unforgettable moments. Matiás Dell Olio, Olympic finalist and World Championship silver medalist, shares his excitement: "The energy here is unmatched. Grand Skate Tour is not just a competition, it’s a celebration of skateboarding!" What’s on? It’s not just a competition — it’s culture: From the Soviet Skate Museum to the Youth Forum, Grand Skate Tour is set to ignite the global skating community. Don’t miss the action—follow the festival updates and sign up for masterclasses at grandskatetour.com.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/seventh-international-music-festival-road-to-yalta-final-1121961616.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

skateboarding legends, moscow’s khodynskoye pole park, grand skate tour 2025