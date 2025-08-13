https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/us-china-relations-will-define-the-21st-century--rubio-1122602833.html

US-China Relations Will Define the 21st Century — Rubio

US-China Relations Will Define the 21st Century — Rubio

Sputnik International

Relationship between Washington and Beijing is the biggest challenge that is shaping the 21st century, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview published on Tuesday.

2025-08-13T03:27+0000

2025-08-13T03:27+0000

2025-08-13T04:30+0000

world

us

marco rubio

china

state department

us-china relations

us-china trade war

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg

"I think it’s the biggest challenge we face. Because, like, the 21st century is going to be defined by the relationship between the US and China," Rubio said in an interview with Sid Rosenberg of Sid and Friends in the Morning, as quoted by the State Department. Rubio noted that China is both a competitor and an adversary to Washington across numerous areas, including technology, commerce, trade, military, intelligence, and geopolitics. Rubio went on to say that the United States needs to rebuild industries it gave to China to cut dependence on Chinese goods.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/us-attempt-to-force-china-to-stop-cooperation-with-russia-will-fail---chinese-embassy-1122564557.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china relations, china-us relations, runio anti-china, us conflict with china, us-china trade war,