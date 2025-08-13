https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/us-china-relations-will-define-the-21st-century--rubio-1122602833.html
US-China Relations Will Define the 21st Century — Rubio
US-China Relations Will Define the 21st Century — Rubio
"I think it’s the biggest challenge we face. Because, like, the 21st century is going to be defined by the relationship between the US and China," Rubio said in an interview with Sid Rosenberg of Sid and Friends in the Morning, as quoted by the State Department. Rubio noted that China is both a competitor and an adversary to Washington across numerous areas, including technology, commerce, trade, military, intelligence, and geopolitics. Rubio went on to say that the United States needs to rebuild industries it gave to China to cut dependence on Chinese goods.
Relationship between Washington and Beijing is the biggest challenge that is shaping the 21st century, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview published on Tuesday.
"I think it’s the biggest challenge we face. Because, like, the 21st century is going to be defined by the relationship between the US and China," Rubio said in an interview with Sid Rosenberg of Sid and Friends in the Morning, as quoted by the State Department.
Rubio noted that China is both a competitor and an adversary to Washington across numerous areas, including technology, commerce, trade, military, intelligence, and geopolitics.
"I mean, they basically want to gain at our expense. That’s a fact. So I think we’ve entered a period with them where I think both sides realize – I think both sides would also benefit from a period of strategic stability," the state secretary said.
Rubio went on to say that the United States needs to rebuild industries it gave to China to cut dependence on Chinese goods.