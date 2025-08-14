International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Coalition of Willing Opposes Any Restrictions on Ukrainian Army as Part of Ukraine Deal
The so-called "coalition of the willing" has opposed any restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the deal on settling the Ukraine conflict ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, a joint statement read.
2025-08-14T03:41+0000
2025-08-14T04:32+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
donald trump
keir starmer
ukraine
russia
european union (eu)
nato
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
putin-trump summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121701914_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_767f7cb02f6c0b9d4c43f911c1a36aa9.jpg
"Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO," the coalition said in a joint statement published by the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday. The coalition also believes that constructive negotiations can only take place "in the context of a ceasefire." The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for this Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
ukraine army reduction, ukraine demilitarization, ukraine peace process, trump-putin summit, alaska summit on ukraine
ukraine army reduction, ukraine demilitarization, ukraine peace process, trump-putin summit, alaska summit on ukraine

03:41 GMT 14.08.2025 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 14.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer participate in the so-called "Coalition of the willing" summit at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
"Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO," the coalition said in a joint statement published by the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday.
The coalition also believes that constructive negotiations can only take place "in the context of a ceasefire."
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for this Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
