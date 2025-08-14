https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/coalition-of-willing-opposes-any-restrictions-on-ukrainian-army-as-part-of-ukraine-deal-1122606859.html

Coalition of Willing Opposes Any Restrictions on Ukrainian Army as Part of Ukraine Deal

The so-called "coalition of the willing" has opposed any restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the deal on settling the Ukraine conflict ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, a joint statement read.

2025-08-14T03:41+0000

2025-08-14T03:41+0000

2025-08-14T04:32+0000

"Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO," the coalition said in a joint statement published by the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday. The coalition also believes that constructive negotiations can only take place "in the context of a ceasefire." The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for this Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.

